36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) rose 33.7 percent to $2.42 in pre-market trading.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) rose 29.8 percent to $4.40 in pre-market trading after surging 8.65 percent on Wednesday.
- Quantenna Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: QTNA) rose 17.8 percent to $24.15 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will be acquired by ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON).
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) rose 15.3 percent to $14.30 in pre-market trading after jumping 38.55 percent on Wednesday.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares rose 12.6 percent to $165.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company also reported a $500 million buyback.
- PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) rose 10.7 percent to $122.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company also added $750 million to its buyback plan, extending to June 2023.
- DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCAR) rose 10.2 percent to $4.89 in pre-market trading after falling 30.08 percent on Wednesday.
- Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) rose 10 percent to $35.89 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) rose 8.7 percent to $19.66 in pre-market trading. Amarin confirmed that the ADA issued important updates to Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes for 2019.
- Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) rose 8.7 percent to $56.00 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The company raised 2020 guidance.
- Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) rose 7.6 percent to $18.29 in pre-market trading after dropping 51.29 percent on Wednesday.
- Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) rose 7.1 percent to $15.50 in pre-market trading following strong Q4 results.
- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: SMFG) shares rose 6.1 percent to $7.64 in pre-market trading.
- Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) rose 5.9 percent to $125.46 in pre-market trading.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares rose 5.2 percent to $2.46 in pre-market trading after surging 24.47 percent on Wednesday.
- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) rose 5.2 percent to $126.30 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat results for its fourth quarter.
- Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: AKTX) rose 4.7 percent to $3.78 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will provide updates on its eye disease program during The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology annual meeting.
- Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) rose 4.6 percent to $174.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter and raised its FY19 EPS guidance.
- GENFIT S.A. (NASDAQ: GNFT) rose 4.2 percent to $23.10 in pre-market trading after climbing 9.10 percent on Wednesday.
Losers
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) fell 18 percent to $22.98 in pre-market trading after climbing 220.00 percent on Wednesday.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) fell 12.9 percent to $8.75 in pre-market trading after reporting a Q4 loss of $0.20 per share on sales of $16.17 million.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) fell 12.2 percent to $8.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 10.25 percent on Wednesday.
- Yogaworks Inc (NASDAQ: YOGA) fell 11.9 percent to $0.90 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth-quarter adjusted loss of $3.8 million, up from $3.5 million in the same quarter of last year. Sales came in at $14 million, missing estimates by $60,000. The company sees a first quarter adjusted EBITDA loss of $1 million-$1.5 million.
- Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) fell 11.8 percent to $1.95 in pre-market trading after the company announced a common stock offering.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares fell 10.8 percent to $4.20 in pre-market trading after declining 8.37 percent on Wednesday.
- Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) fell 9.9 percent to $24.00 in pre-market trading following earlier NY Post article 'Blackstone backs out of auction to buy ratings giant Nielsen: Sources'
- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) fell 8.8 percent to $2.92 in pre-market trading after rising 45.45 percent on Wednesday.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) fell 7 percent to $3.60 in pre-market trading.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) fell 6.5 percent to $3.46 in pre-market trading after gaining 12.46 percent on Wednesday.
- Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) fell 6.4 percent to $12.35 in pre-market trading after gaining 7.43 percent on Wednesday.
- Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) fell 6.3 percent to $2.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) fell 6.2 percent to $2.74 in pre-market trading after climbing 8.96 percent on Wednesday.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) fell 6.1 percent to $3.10 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) shares fell 5.7 percent to $2.50 in pre-market trading after rising 25.00 percent on Wednesday.
- Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ: NMCI) fell 5.5 percent to $2.56 in pre-market trading after surging 39.69 percent on Wednesday.
- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) fell 4.5 percent to $14.80 in pre-market trading.
