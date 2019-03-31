For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud. The IPO dates below are expected but not confirmed.

Ruhnn Holding Ltd (RUHN) will issue 10 million shares between $11.50 and $13.50 each Wednesday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 100 percent of outstanding shares. Backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA), the Chinese company creates networks connecting fashion, entertainment, culture and gaming influencers to clients, retailers, manufacturers and suppliers.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) will issue nearly 6.7 million shares between $14 and $16 each Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 10.3 percent of outstanding shares. The clinical-stage biotech company advances candidates for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, reverse liver fibrosis and type 2 diabetes.

Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) will issue nearly 4.7 million shares between $15 and $17 each Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 16.3 percent of outstanding shares. Based in California, the medtech company develops and manufactures proprietary transcarotid medical devices for carotid artery disease.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) will issue nearly 27.3 million shares between $24 and $26 each Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 100 percent of outstanding shares. The OTC trading platform serves institutional, wholesale and retail investors in more than 60 countries with government bonds, mortgage securities, municipal bonds, credit and derivatives.

