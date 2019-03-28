71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) shares jumped 220 percent to close at $28.00 on Wednesday after surging 12.32 percent on Tuesday.
- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC) gained 94.82 percent to close at $7.15.
- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) rose 45.45 percent to close at $3.20.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) surged 45.03 percent to close at $0.8297 after a report the company could be acquired by Astrazeneca for about $800 million to $1.2 billion.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) rose 44 percent to close at $5.04.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) gained 38.55 percent to close at $12.40.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) shares jumped 25 percent to close at $2.65. Shares of several shipping companies are trading higher on continued momentum from Tuesday's share price increases.
- Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) shares surged 22.38 percent to close at $37.30 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE: NAO) shares gained 21.79 percent to close at $3.13.
- CorMedix, Inc. (NYSE: CRMD) rose 21.65 percent to close at $9.27.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) surged 18.82 percent to close at $3.41.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares gained 18.44 percent to close at $4.2400.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARCT) rose 17.5 percent to close at $6.38.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) shares gained 16.09 percent to close at $5.34 after the company reported a $26.2 million offering of common stock and warrants.
- Medley Management Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLY) gained 13.68 percent to close at $3.49.
- Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE: COHN) shares rose 13.36 percent to close at $8.39.
- Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSE: BIOX) shares gained 13.1 percent to close at $5.70.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) rose 12.46 percent to close at $3.70.
- WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) rose 12.34 percent to close at $259.81 after Centene announced plans to acquire Wellcare for $305.39 per share in cash and stock.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) climbed 11.6 percent to close at $0.9099 after the company established its Asian operations within the Hainan Free Trade Zone, easing the company's ability to obtain China FDA approval on genetic risk assessment tests.
- AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) gained 10.71 percent to close at $19.95.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) rose 10.08 percent to close at $2.62.
- Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) rose 9.57 percent to close at $24.73.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) gained 8.96 percent to close at $2.9200.
- UniFirst Corp (NYSE: UNF) rose 8.39 percent to close at $150.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong FY19 sales guidance.
- Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: XHR) gained 8.35 percent to close at $21.66 following an announcement that the company would join the S&P 600 index.
- ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ: CCXI) gained 6.75 percent to close at $12.97. B. Riley FBR upgraded ChemoCentryx from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $12.50 to $22.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) rose 5.56 percent to close at $2.09 after the company announced its Hyalolex cannabinoid-based Alzheimer's therapy will be available in Puerto Rico.
- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) rose 5.5 percent to close at $2.6900.
- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) gained 4.5 percent to close at $15.62 after Raymond James upgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Strong Buy.
Losers
- Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares tumbled 51.29 percent to close at $17.00 on Wednesday.
- Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) dropped 30.83 percent to close at $0.8300 after reporting an offering of common stock.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) fell 30.81 percent to close at $0.8026 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and a net loss of $3.05 per share.
- DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCAR) shares fell 30.08 percent to close at $4.44 after climbing 52.28 percent on Tuesday.
- Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCSC) shares dropped 26 percent to close at $1.8500 after the company reported feedback from Type B end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA on Phase 3 trial design for FCX-007.
- CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) dipped 24.61 percent to close at $1.44 after the company proposed suspending its dividend for 2 quarters to preserve $26M of cash to settle a class action lawsuit.
- CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: CMSS) dropped 24.51 percent to close at $7.76.
- CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) shares fell 22.59 percent to close at $2.09 following an increase in price Tuesday which seemed to be motivated by recirculation of a press release originally published in January.
- At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME) fell 20.35 percent to close at $18.20 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and announced 2020 guidance at the low end of analyst expectations.
- Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) shares fell 17.36 percent to close at $2.0000.
- Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) declined 17.12 percent to close at $16.32 after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings and issued weak FY10 forecast.
- TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSE: TAT) dropped 16.04 percent to close at $0.8900 after the company reported Q4 EPS $(0.01), revenue $15.5 million, up 2 percent year-over-year.
- ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ: ICCC) shares fell 13.85 percent to close at $5.91 after the company priced its 1.64 million share offering at $5.50 per share.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMED) dropped 12.2 percent to close at $3.4950.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) fell 12.2 percent to close at $6.48. HyreCar is expected to release Q4 earnings on March 28, 2019.
- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) fell 11.2 percent to close at $2.22.
- Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) shares tumbled 10.58 percent to close at $12.68 on Wednesday.
- China Bat Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) dipped 10.33 percent to close at $2.17.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) fell 10.25 percent to close at $9.11 after surging 111.46 percent on Tuesday.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) shares declined 10.1 percent to close at $1.87.
- Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) dropped 9.88 percent to close at $18.24 after Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell and announced a $17 price target.
- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) shares dropped 9.42 percent to close at $2.98.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) slipped 9.42 percent to close at $2.02.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) fell 9.29 percent to close at $3.3200 after declining 8.96 percent on Tuesday.
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) dipped 9.02 percent to close at $4.94.
- One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) dropped 8.72 percent to close at $1.9900.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares fell 8.51 percent to close at $63.00.
- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) fell 8.51 percent to close at $2.15 after the company priced a $100 million stock offering at $2.16 per share.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell 8.37 percent to close at $4.7100.
- SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) declined 8.17 percent to close at $18.21. Secureworks reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed views.
- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) shares fell 8.04 percent to close at $74.25.
- CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE: CRR) dipped 7.61 percent to close at $3.40. Pitney Bowes will replace Carbo Ceramics in the S&P SmallCap 600.
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) fell 7.58 percent to close at $16.45 after Goldman Sachs downgraded the comapny's stock from Neutral to Sell.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) fell 7.47 percent to close at $8.42 following Q4 results. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals posted Q4 loss of $0.26 per share.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) dropped 7 percent to close at $5.46 after the Turkish government limited availability for the Turkish Lira to be converted into other currencies.
- Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) fell 6.9 percent to close at $17.70. Orchard Therapeutics reports new registrational data showing sustained clinical benefit of OTL-200 for the treatment of MLD.
- Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) dipped 5.91 percent to close at $40.63.
- Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) fell 5.54 percent to close at $3.7500 after rising 3.93 percent on Tuesday.
- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) fell 5 percent to close at $52.12 after the company announced plans to acquire Wellcare for $305.39 per share in cash and stock.
- Trex Company Inc (NYSE: TREX) fell 4.83 percent to close at $59.51 following an announcement that Trex will no longer be in the S&P 600 index.
- Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AIPT) fell 3.8 percent to close at $0.7697 after announcing a proposed offering of stock and warrants.
