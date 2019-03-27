6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) shares are up 11 percent following a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.84, beating estimates by 8 cents. Sales came in at $2.48 billion, beating estimates by $70 million. The company also added $750 million to its buyback plan, extending to June 2023.
- Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) shares are up 9 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.08, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $330.23 million, missing estimates by $2.31 million. The company raised 2020 guidance.
- Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares are up 9 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings and sales beat. The athleisure giant reported fourth quarter earnings of $1.85, beating estimates by 11 cents. Sales came in at $1.167 billion, beating estimates by $167 million. The company also reported a $500 million buyback.
- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) shares are up 3 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.84, beating estimates by 10 cents. Sales came in at $5.25 billion, missing estimates by $40 million.
Losers
- Yogaworks Inc (NASDAQ: YOGA) shares are down 17 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter adjusted loss of $3.8 million, up from $3.5 million in the same quarter of last year. Sales came in at $14 million, missing estimates by $60,000. The company sees a first quarter adjusted EBITDA loss of $1 million-$1.5 million.
- HB Fuller CO (NYSE: FUL) shares are down 4 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 34 cents per share, missing estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $673 million, missing estimates by $28.3 million.
