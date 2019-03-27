Daimler To Open Detroit Connect To Third-Party Providers

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) announced it has opened its proprietary Detroit Connect platform to third-party telematics service providers.

Detroit Connect is a suite of connected vehicle services, and the platform is exclusive to the new Freightliner Cascadia model, according to DTNA, a division of Daimler AG.

"Integrating the services of third-party providers onto our Detroit Connect platform is a real game-changer," said Jason Krajewski, DTNA's director of connectivity, in a press release. "It provides us the ability to expand our capabilities and push the bounds of the connected vehicle experience."

Zonar, a Seattle-based transportation company, will be the first third-party telematics service provider integrated onto the platform.

Starting in April, customers will be able to access Zonar's patented telematics technologies, including ground traffic control, and Zonar's web-based fleet management solution without having to install additional hardware on the vehicle.

DTNA and Zonar's partnership began in 2011, when the companies collaborated to bring Detroit Connect Virtual Technician to market.

In 2015, DTNA became a minority investor in Zonar.

The Detroit Connect suite of connected vehicle services also includes Detroit Connect Virtual Technician, Analytics and Remote Updates.

