60 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) climbed 50.5 percent to $13.17 after surging 12.32 percent on Tuesday.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) shares climbed 27.9 percent to $5.88 after the company reported a $26.2 million offering of common stock and warrants.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) gained 27.3 percent to $12.92 after surging 111.46 percent on Tuesday.
- Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) shares climbed 21.1 percent to $36.91 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) rose 19.9 percent to $10.73.
- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC) surged 15.8 percent to $4.25.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) gained 14 percent to $3.75.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) shares climbed 12.7 percent to $2.3898. Shares of several shipping companies are trading higher on continued momentum from Tuesday's share price increases.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) gained 11.4 percent to $2.65.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) climbed 10.6 percent to $0.6325 after a report the company could be acquired by Astrazeneca for about $800 million to $1.2 billion.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose 10.5 percent to $15.85 after the company received FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for its AXS-05 for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) rose 10.1 percent to $2.18 after the company announced its Hyalolex cannabinoid-based Alzheimer's therapy will be available in Puerto Rico.
- WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) rose 10.1 percent to $254.53 after Centene announced plans to acquire Wellcare for $305.39 per share in cash and stock.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) gained 10.1 percent to $2.9500.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) rose 10 percent to $9.90.
- Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE: NAO) shares gained 8.6 percent to $2.79.
- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) rose 8.4 percent to $16.21.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) climbed 8 percent to $0.8800 after the company established its Asian operations within the Hainan Free Trade Zone, easing the company's ability to obtain China FDA approval on genetic risk assessment tests.
- UniFirst Corp (NYSE: UNF) gained 7.8 percent to $150.09 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong FY19 sales guidance.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares rose 7.3 percent to $3.8410.
- Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: XHR) gained 6.8 percent to $21.35 following an announcement that the company would join the S&P 600 index.
- ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ: CCXI) gained 6.4 percent to $12.92. B. Riley FBR upgraded ChemoCentryx from Neutral to Buy and raises the price target from $12.50 to $22.
- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) rose 6 percent to $2.70.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) rose 5.8 percent to $4.90 after climbing 9.72 percent on Tuesday.
- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) gained 5.4 percent to $15.75 after Raymond James upgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Strong Buy.
- CELLECT BIOTECH/S ADR (NASDAQ: APOP) gained 4 percent to $1.02 after the company reported a positive update from its Phase I/II study of its ApoGraft technology.
Losers
- Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares dipped 47.6 percent to $18.29.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) tumbled 31 percent to $0.80 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and a net loss of $3.05 per share.
- DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCAR) shares dropped 30.1 percent to $4.4397 after climbing 52.28 percent on Tuesday.
- Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) declined 28 percent to $0.8648 after reporting an offering of common stock.
- At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME) dropped 21.8 percent to $17.88 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and announced 2020 guidance at the low end of analyst expectations.
- CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) shares dipped 19.6 percent to $2.17 following an increase in price Tuesday which seemed to be motivated by recirculation of a press release originally published in January.
- CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) dipped 17.8 percent to $1.57 after the company proposed suspending its dividend for 2 quarters to preserve $26M of cash to settle a class action lawsuit.
- CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: CMSS) dropped 17 percent to $8.53.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) dipped 16.7 percent to $4.28.
- SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) fell 16 percent to $16.67. Secureworks reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed views.
- Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCSC) shares fell 15.2 percent to $2.1200 after the company reported feedback from Type B end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA on Phase 3 trial design for FCX-007.
- Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) fell 14.4 percent to $16.86 after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings and issued weak FY10 forecast.
- ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ: ICCC) shares dropped 13.3 percent to $5.95 after the company priced its 1.64 million share offering at $5.50 per share.
- TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSE: TAT) dropped 13.2 percent to $0.92 after the company reported Q4 EPS $(0.01), revenue $15.5 million, up 2 percent year-over-year.
- Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) shares fell 12.8 percent to $2.11.
- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) shares dipped 12.6 percent to $70.54.
- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) shares declined 12.2 percent to $2.89.
- Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) dipped 11.5 percent to $38.19.
- Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) dropped 10.3 percent to $18.16 after Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell and announced a $17 price target.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) fell 10.2 percent to $8.17 following Q4 results. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals posted Q4 loss of $0.26 per share.
- Micron Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MICR) dipped 10.2 percent to $3.00.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares fell 10.2 percent to $61.81.
- CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE: CRR) dipped 10.2 percent to $3.3050. Pitney Bowes will replace Carbo Ceramics in the S&P SmallCap 600.
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) dipped 9 percent to $16.20 after Goldman Sachs downgraded the comapny's stock from Neutral to Sell.
- OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN) dropped 9.1 percent to $6.68 after reporting downbeat Q1 results.
- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) fell 7.9 percent to $2.1650 after the company priced a $100 million stock offering at $2.16 per share.
- Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) fell 7.8 percent to $3.66 after rising 3.93 percent on Tuesday.
- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) fell 7.5 percent to $50.76 after the company announced plans to acquire Wellcare for $305.39 per share in cash and stock.
- Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) fell 7.2 percent to $17.65. Orchard Therapeutics reports new registrational data showing sustained clinical benefit of OTL-200 for the treatment of MLD.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) dropped 7 percent to $5.46 after the Turkish government limited availability for the Turkish Lira to be converted into other currencies.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) fell 5.5 percent to $3.4595 after declining 8.96 percent on Tuesday.
- Trex Company Inc (NYSE: TREX) fell 5.2 percent to $59.29 following an announcement that Trex will no longer be in the S&P 600 index.
- Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AIPT) fell 5 percent to $0.76 after announcing a proposed offering of stock and warrants.
- Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) dropped 5 percent to $53.38 after Morgan Stanley downgraded its recommendation of the stock from Equal-weight to Underweight and announced a $44 price target.
