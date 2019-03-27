31 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) rose 40.9 percent to $14.30 in pre-market trading after surging 111.46 percent on Tuesday.
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) rose 25.1 percent to $10.94 in pre-market trading after surging 12.32 percent on Tuesday.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) rose 23.7 percent to $4.07 in pre-market trading.
- Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) shares rose 20.1 percent to $36.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) rose 19.2 percent to $2.36 in pre-market trading. IGC announced the availability of Hyalolex in Puerto Rico.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose 17.8 percent to $16.89 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for AXS-05 for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) rose 13.4 percent to $3.80 in pre-market trading.
- WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) rose 12.8 percent to $260.90 in pre-market trading after Centene announced plans to acquire Wellcare for $305.39 per share in cash and stock.
- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) rose 12.4 percent to $9.58 in pre-market trading.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares rose 11.3 percent to $4.14 in pre-market trading.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) rose 10.3 percent to $6.84 in pre-market trading.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) shares rose 7.5 percent to $21.45 in pre-market trading.
- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) rose 7.1 percent to $2.73 in pre-market trading.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) rose 5.6 percent to $4.8901 in pre-market trading after climbing 9.72 percent on Tuesday.
- Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) rose 5.3 percent to $5.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.69 percent on Tuesday.
Losers
- DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCAR) fell 25.4 percent to $4.74 in pre-market trading after climbing 52.28 percent on Tuesday.
- Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) fell 21.8 percent to $0.94 in pre-market trading after reporting an offering of common stock.
- Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCSC) shares fell 13.6 percent to $2.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported feedback from Type B end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA on Phase 3 trial design for FCX-007.
- CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) fell 11.9 percent to $2.38 in pre-market trading after surging 56.07 percent on Tuesday.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) fell 11.9 percent to $8.02 in pre-market trading following Q4 results. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals posted Q4 loss of $0.26 per share.
- Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AIPT) fell 8.6 percent to $0.73 in pre-market trading after announcing a proposed offering of stock and warrants.
- Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) fell 8.5 percent to $18.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings and issued weak FY10 forecast.
- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) fell 8.3 percent to $50.30 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to acquire Wellcare for $305.39 per share in cash and stock.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) shares fell 8.1 percent to $21.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) fell 7.5 percent to $5.43 in pre-market trading.
- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) fell 7.2 percent to $2.18 in pre-market trading after reporting Telenor East Holding II AS is offering the sale of 85 million common shares in the form of ADS on NASDAQ.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) fell 6.8 percent to $3.41 in pre-market trading after declining 8.96 percent on Tuesday.
- SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) fell 5.4 percent to $18.77 in pre-market trading. Secureworks reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed views.
- Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) fell 5.3 percent to $3.76 in pre-market trading after rising 3.93 percent on Tuesday.
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) fell 4.6 percent to $5.18 in pre-market trading after surging 28.07 percent on Tuesday.
- Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LEVB) fell 5.1 percent to $4.15 in pre-market trading after declining 3.53 percent on Tuesday.
