Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 27, 2019 4:09am   Comments
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on international trade for January will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The current account report for the fourth quarter is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on retail and wholesale inventories for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George is set to speak in New York at 7:00 p.m. ET.

