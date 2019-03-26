Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker is set to speak in Frankfurt, Germany at 3:45 a.m. ET.
- Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker will speak in Frankfurt, Germany at 8:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on housing starts and permits for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for January will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The FHFA house price index for January is schedule for release at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Richmond Fed's manufacturing index for March is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren is set to speak in Hong Kong at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.