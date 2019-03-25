30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) shares rose 89.3 percent to $4.77 in pre-market trading after signing a joint venture agreement with Faraday&Future to manufacture, market, distribute, and sell electric cars in China.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) rose 33.6 percent to $17.65 in pre-market trading following media reports the company is considering a leveraged buyout offer around $20 per share.
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) rose 16.5 percent to $6.00 in pre-market trading.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares rose 11.5 percent to $14.50 in pre-market trading.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) rose 11.2 percent to $2.58 in pre-market trading after reported FDA allowance of Investigational New Drug Application for CG-806.
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) rose 10.4 percent to $8.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.34 percent on Friday.
- Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) rose 10.3 percent to $11.46 in pre-market trading after falling 5.63 percent on Friday.
- Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCSC) shares rose 10 percent to $2.75 in pre-market trading.
- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) rose 10 percent to $27.52 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.25 percent on Friday.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) rose 8.7 percent to $3.49 in pre-market trading.
- Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares rose 8 percent to $48.00 in pre-market trading.
- Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SHLX) rose 7.3 percent to $21.00 in pre-market trading.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) rose 6.4 percent to $9.80 in pre-market trading after dropping 9.26 percent on Friday.
- Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) rose 5.1 percent to $26.63 in pre-market trading following reports that the company has reached a deal with AT&T's Directv to continue providing channels.
- Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ: DERM) rose 4.5 percent to $13.57 in pre-market trading. Dermira announced "Life Unfolds" direct-to-consumer campaign to highlight QBREXZA cloth.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) shares fell 45.8 percent to $5.25 in pre-market trading after receiving a CRL from the FDA for IV Meloxicam.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) fell 38.6 percent to $2.50 in pre-market trading after the company said a 14 day study of its Cystic Fibrosis treatment did not show improvement.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) fell 12 percent to $4.20 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.41 percent on Friday.
- Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) fell 11 percent to $3.57 in pre-market trading.
- Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ: MTFB) fell 9.8 percent to $2.03 in pre-market trading.
- One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) shares fell 9.6 percent to $2.17 in pre-market trading after declining 4.76 percent on Friday.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) fell 9.3 percent to $2.35 in pre-market trading after rising 15.11 percent on Friday.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) fell 9.1 percent to $15.92 in pre-market trading after declining 4.32 percent on Friday.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) fell 7.9 percent to $20.25 in pre-market trading after climbing 18.94 percent on Friday.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell 7.9 percent to $5.47 in pre-market trading after rising 13.58 percent on Friday.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) fell 6.2 percent to $2.58 in pre-market trading.
- ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) fell 5.9 percent to $20.36 in pre-market trading.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) fell 5.8 percent to $2.42 in pre-market trading after gaining 14.73 percent on Friday.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) fell 5.8 percent to $4.1999 in pre-market trading after declining 8.79 percent on Friday.
- 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ: JOBS) fell 5.2 percent to $70.00 in pre-market trading.
Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.