30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- IMMUTEP LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ: IMMP) shares rose 66.5 percent to $3.73 in pre-market trading following news the company won a patent grant for eftilagimod alpha as a cancer treatment.
- One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ: OSS) rose 19.1 percent to $3.00 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) rose 16.2 percent to $20.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong FY20 earnings outlook.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) shares rose 11.7 percent to $20.65 in pre-market trading after falling 14.05 percent on Thursday.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) rose 8.3 percent to $7.20 in pre-market trading.
- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) shares rose 8 percent to $3.00 in pre-market trading following report management is considering a sale to Natura & Co.
- Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) rose 7.9 percent to $2.05 in pre-market trading after surging 15.15 percent on Thursday.
- China Bat Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) rose 6.9 percent to $2.49 in pre-market trading.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) shares rose 6.2 percent to $2.07 in pre-market trading. Denbury and Penn Virginia agreed to terminate merger agreement.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) rose 4.3 percent to $5.10 in pre-market trading after climbing 14.79 percent on Thursday.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) rose 4.2 percent to $3.76 in pre-market trading after gaining 7.76 percent on Thursday.
- Intrexon Corporation (NYSE: XON) rose 3.7 percent to $5.97 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.69 percent on Thursday.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) rose 3.7 percent to $54.00 in pre-market trading after surging 4.91 percent on Thursday.
- Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) rose 3.6 percent to $2.90 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.32 percent on Thursday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNAT) shares fell 56.4 percent to $1.27 in pre-market trading after the company announced its ENCORE-NF Phase 2 trial in NASH fibrosis did not meet its primary endpoint.
- Zuora Inc (NYSE: ZUO) fell 12.5 percent to $21.30 in pre-market trading following Q1 results and FY20 adjusted earnings guidance which came in slightly below the analyst estimate.
- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) fell 12.2 percent to $2.31 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales.
- Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ: MTFB) fell 9 percent to $2.04 in pre-market trading after dropping 10.40 percent on Thursday.
- Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) fell 7.7 percent to $5.78 in pre-market trading following company filing which showed "we have been made aware of certain practices relating to compliance issues at the former Alcatel Lucent business that have raised concerns."
- Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ: SCHL) fell 6.5 percent to $37.80 in pre-market trading after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss.
- Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) fell 6.4 percent to $24.10 in pre-market trading after reporting weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) fell 6.2 percent to $18.39 in pre-market trading after reporting weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) fell 5.6 percent to $4.71 in pre-market trading after rising 4.18 percent on Thursday.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) fell 5.6 percent to $29.06 in pre-market trading.
- Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) fell 5.2 percent to $94.90 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat sales for its fourth quarter.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) fell 5 percent to $9.65 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.95 percent on Thursday.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) fell 4.6 percent to $2.94 in pre-market trading.
- Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ: HRZN) shares fell 4.2 percent to $11.99 in pre-market trading after reporting a 2 million share common stock offering.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) fell 3.9 percent to $3.52 in pre-market trading.
- Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) shares fell 3.8 percent to $84.64 in pre-market trading. Nike reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. However, North America sales increased 7 percent to $3.81 billion, missing analysts’ estimates of $3.87 billion.
Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.