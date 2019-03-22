Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for March is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- Data on existing home sales for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on wholesale inventories for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The U.S. Treasury budget report for February will be released at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic is set to speak in San Francisco, CA at 9:30 p.m. ET.
