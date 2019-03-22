Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2019 4:22am   Comments
  • The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for March is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
  • Data on existing home sales for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on wholesale inventories for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • The U.S. Treasury budget report for February will be released at 2:00 p.m. ET.
  • Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic is set to speak in San Francisco, CA at 9:30 p.m. ET.

