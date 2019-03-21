Arrive To Add 500 Jobs To Chattanooga Office

Arrive Logistics announced Thursday plans to add 500 new jobs to its new Chattanooga, Tennessee office in a continued push to grow a presence in the Southeast.

The company, a Texas-based third-party logistics provider, opened its Chattanooga office in November 2018 to be in the heart of the freight industry.

"Obviously Freight Alley is becoming the Mecca of logistics and we want to be a part of it," President and Co-Founder Eric Dunigan told FreightWaves. "We're obviously bullish and excited about Chattanooga. And the pattern we've had in Austin, Chicago and now Chattanooga, which we're going to continue, is to grow aggressively and fill the office with the best talent."

From its inception in the summer of 2014 to late last year, Arrive grew to more than 600 employees. The addition of 500 new hires in Chattanooga alone over the next "few years" is a harbinger of the kind of growth and prominence Arrive is seeking as a company.

"We are a growth-oriented company right now and Chattanooga is obviously a part of that strategy. We want to be the most respected truckload broker in the United States so obviously building a big office centralized in Chattanooga is part of it," Dunigan said. "And obviously we'll be able to increase our capability through the relationships we'll build [in Chattanooga]."

The jobs will consist primarily of sales and operations positions, but will also include some training and technology jobs as the office grows, which Dunigan attributes to the area's "grit" and rich talent.

"We see a huge opportunity because it is a very talented market that is excited about logistics and understands the industry," Dunigan added. "It's been really successful so far...the talent level makes us very excited and that's why we're going to continue to pour gasoline on the fire."

Image sourced from Pixabay

Want more content like this? Click here to Subscribe

Permalink