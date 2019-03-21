7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: BSET) shares are up 6 percent. No news was immediately available.
- One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ: OSS) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 9 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $14.4 million, beating estimates by $400,000. The company reaffirmed 2019 sales guidance.
Losers
- Zuora Inc (NYSE: ZUO) shares are down 11 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings of $(0.11), up from $(0.32) year over year. Sales came in at $64.1 million, up from $51.744 million year over year.
- Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) share are down 7 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 38 cents per share, missing estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $720.3 million, missing estimates by $20.32 million. The company issued strong 2019 earnings and sales guidance.
- Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ: SCHL) shares are down 5 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at $(0.32), missing estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $360.1 million, missing estimates by $11 million.
- Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) shares are down 4 percent after reporting a third-quarter sales miss. Earnings came in at $1.84, beating estimates by 13 cents. Sales came in at $1.682 billion, missing estimates $80 million. The company issued strong 2019 earnings guidance.
- Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) shares are down 3 percent despite reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. The company reported earnings of 68 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $9.6 billion, topping estimates by $50 million.
