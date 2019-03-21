48 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) shares climbed 84.7 percent to $4.82 after the company announced an amendment to its 2017 merger agreement with Thermi Sun which will delay the acquisition no later than May 20th.
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) climbed 26 percent to $4.38 after the company presented at Oppenheimer's healthcare conference in New York on Wednesday.
- Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) climbed 21.2 percent to $2.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales.
- Ageagle Aerial Systems Inc (NYSE: UAVS) gained 58 percent to $0.7900 after the company announced the launch of a new product and a first customer for the product.
- Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) climbed 15 percent to $32.01 after falling 32.96 percent on Wednesday.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) climbed 14.4 percent to $4.92.
- Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ: NVCN) gained 14.3 percent to $0.5265 after the company won a patent dispute in a German court in which Edwards Lifesciences claimed co-inventorship for Newovasc's Tiara.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) shares rose 13.2 percent to $4.82.
- General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: GFN) climbed 12.9 percent to $10.28. Hearing General Finance is working with advisors on a possible sale.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) gained 11.7 percent to $2.29.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares rose 11.6 percent to $13.40.
- Valhi, Inc. (NYSE: VHI) surged 11.2 percent to $2.4904.
- Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) gained 11.1 percent to $25.45 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and said it expects 2019 EPS of $2.03 to $2.08 versus the $2.05 analyst estimate.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) climbed 10.7 percent to $2.70.
- Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ: MTFB) fell 10.4 percent to $2.2401 after surging 55.28 percent on Wednesday.
- One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ: OSS) shares rose 10.3 percent to $2.90 after the company announced the CEO and a director will loan the company $4 million.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) rose 10 percent to $38.69 after reporting better-than-expected Q4 earnings and announced strong 2020 EPS expectations.
- Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) gained 9.7 percent to $3.74.
- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) shares climbed 9.6 percent to $5.82.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) rose 8.6 percent to $43.56 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter on Wednesday.
- Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ: NTRP) gained 8.5 percent to $4.64 after the company highlighted 'promising' data from trials of its Bryostatin Alzheimer's treatment. This announcement came after Biogen discontinued its Alzheimer's trials.
- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) surged 8.1 percent to $5.38. Wells Fargo upgraded Internap from Market Perform to Outperform.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) shares rose 7.6 percent to $13.00 after falling 3.51 percent on Wednesday.
- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) shares gained 7 percent to $2.76 after surging 20.56 percent on Wednesday.
- Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) gained 6.2 percent to $115.38 after the company raised 2019 EPS expectations to $5.76 to $5.80 versus the $5.70 analyst consensus estimate.
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) rose 4.2 percent to $15.74. Raymond James upgraded Steelcase from Outperform to Strong Buy and raised the price target from $20 to $21.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) rose 3.5 percent to $58.85 after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The company issued strong FY19 earnings guidance and raised its quarterly dividend from 43 cents to 48 cents per share. The company also added $500 million to its buyback plan.
Losers
- Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) fell 28.2 percent to $230.34 after the company said it will discontinue an ongoing Alzheimer's drug study. Biogen and its partner Japan-based Eisai said they will discontinue an ongoing global Phase 3 trial of its therapy aducanumab. The investigational compound was meant to slow the progression of Alzheimer's by reducing amyloid plaques present in the brain.
- Oragenics Inc (NYSE: OGEN) shares dipped 27.3 percent to $0.6361 after the company priced an offering consisting of 1 share of stock and warrants to purchase 2 shares of stock at $0.75 per unit.
- Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: STAF) shares fell 21.7 percent to $1.6908 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 revenue results.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ: PXS) dipped 18.5 percent to $1.1000 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and revenue results.
- Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LQDA) fell 17.4 percent to $11.31 after the company priced a 3 million share common stock offering at $11.50 per share.
- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) dipped 17.2 percent to $19.57 after the company said it expects 2020 revenue of $3.50 billion to $3.80 billion versus the $3.94 billion analyst consensus estimate.
- Biopharmx Corp (NYSE: BPMX) shares fell 17 percent to $0.1085 after the company announced and priced its $3.9 million common stock offering at $0.09 per share.
- Shineco Inc (NASDAQ: TYHT) fell 13.7 percent to $1.07 in a potential sell off. Shares spiked earlier this week when the company announced the establishment of a cannabis subsidiary.
- Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) fell 13.4 percent to $19.11 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Estre Ambiental, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTR) dropped 12.9 percent to $2.00.
- Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) fell 12.8 percent to $33.65 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales.
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) shares fell 12.4 percent to $3.72.
- Intelsat SA (NYSE: I) dipped 12.3 percent to $14.90 after the FCC said it will not give a time frame for a C-Band spectrum decision.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) fell 12.1 percent to $18.90 after dropping 14.68 percent on Wednesday.
- Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ: MTFB) shares dropped 11.1 percent to $2.2231.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) dipped 9.1 percent to $19.60.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) shares fell 8.3 percent to $3.75.
- Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ: CBMG) dropped 8 percent to $16.75 after the company priced a 1.03 million share common stock offering at $17 per share.
- QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) dipped 7.5 percent to $42.64. While the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales, it issued weak sales guidance for Q1 and FY20.
- China Bat Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) shares tumbled 7.3 percent to $2.15.
- China Mobile Limited (NYSE: CHL) fell 4.6 percent to $53.14 after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly revenue results.
