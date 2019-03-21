Daimler Recalls 3,300 Cascadia Trucks Over Accidental Airbag Deployment

(Photo: Daimler).0

Daimler Trucks North America is recalling more than 3,300 heavy-duty Freightliner Cascadia trucks because of a potential air bag glitch in the steering wheel, which could unexpectedly deploy, increasing the likelihood of an injury or crash.

The recall includes certain 2018-2020 Freightliner Cascadias equipped with the optional airbag that were built between September 11, 2017, and January 30, 2019.

Daimler is aware of at least three cases where the optional airbags in the Cascadias unintentionally deployed. An electrical problem may be to blame for the issue, but the "root cause is still under investigation," according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Dealers will remove the airbags at no cost while the truck maker develops a permanent fix. Both dealers and owners will be notified on March 31.

NHTSA said the latest airbag recall replaces a November 2018 recall issued for the same problem that involved nearly 3,000 2017-2019 Cascadias.

Want more content like this? Click here to Subscribe

Permalink