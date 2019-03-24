For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud. IPO dates below are expected but not confirmed.

Genefit S.A. (GNFT) will issue 5 million shares at $26.33 each Wednesday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 13.8 percent of Genefit’s outstanding shares. Since its 1999 inception in France, the late-stage biopharmaceutical company has created solutions targeting nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, NASH-induced fibrosis and IL-17 autoimmune diseases.

Precision Biosciences Inc (DTIL) will issue 7.9 million shares between $15 and $17 apiece Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 16.1 percent of Precision’s outstanding shares. Based in North Carolina, the genome editor uses proprietary methods to advance cancer immunotherapy, gene therapy and food sourcing.

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) will issue 30.77 million shares between $62 and $68 each Friday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 11.3 percent of Lyft’s outstanding shares. The ride-sharing company claims the No. 2 spot in the industry after growing its market share from 22 percent in 2017 to 39 percent today.

Related Links:

What Is Reg A+?

What Is A Lock-Up Expiration Date And Why Is It Important?