31 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) shares rose 30.7 percent to $3.41 in pre-market trading after completing acquisition of 1.998 megawatts of solar photovoltaic projects in Greece.
- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) shares rose 26.4 percent to $3.26 in pre-market trading after surging 20.56 percent on Wednesday.
- Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCSC) rose 11.1 percent to $2.61 in pre-market trading.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) rose 8.1 percent to $38.00 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) rose 7.8 percent to $30.00 in pre-market trading after falling 32.96 percent on Wednesday.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) shares rose 7.6 percent to $13.00 in pre-market trading after falling 3.51 percent on Wednesday.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) rose 7.5 percent to $18.50 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat results for its fourth quarter.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) rose 7.4 percent to $2.33 in pre-market trading after reporting 2018 operational results.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) rose 6.5 percent to $5.75 in pre-market trading.
- Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ: MTFB) rose 4.8 percent to $2.62 in pre-market trading after surging 55.28 percent on Wednesday.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) rose 4.8 percent to $140.00 in pre-market trading after reporting U.S. FDA approval of Sunosi™ (solriamfetol) for excessive daytime sleepiness associated with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) rose 4.6 percent to $4.08 in pre-market trading.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) rose 4.5 percent to $6.50 in pre-market trading after surging 11.67 percent on Wednesday.
- StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) rose 4.2 percent to $39.40 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.74 percent on Wednesday.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) rose 4.1 percent to $59.16 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The company issued strong FY19 earnings guidance and raised its quarterly dividend from 43 cents to 48 cents per share. The company also added $500 million to its buyback plan.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) rose 3.4 percent to $41.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter on Wednesday.
- Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) rose 3.1 percent to $31.41 in pre-market trading after falling 6.36 percent on Wednesday.
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) rose 3 percent to $15.56 in pre-market trading. Raymond James upgraded Steelcase from Outperform to Strong Buy and raised the price target from $20 to $21.
Losers
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) fell 18.3 percent to $17.56 in pre-market trading after dropping 14.68 percent on Wednesday.
- Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) fell 30 percent after saying "independent data monitoring committee advises aducanumab unlikely to meet primary endpoints," leading to a decision to discontinue its Alzheimer's drug trials.
- Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) fell 13.9 percent to $19.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) shares fell 12.3 percent to $4.08 in pre-market trading after reporting FY18 results.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) fell 10.9 percent to $12.20 in pre-market trading after dropping 9.99 percent on Wednesday.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) fell 10.1 percent to $4.31 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.89 percent on Wednesday.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) shares fell 7.3 percent to $2.16 in pre-market trading after dropping 11.07 percent on Wednesday.
- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) fell 6.2 percent to $3.68 in pre-market trading.
- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) fell 5.6 percent to $2.70 in pre-market trading.
- Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) shares fell 5.2 percent to $9.48 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results and cut its dividend from $0.60 per share to $0.05 per share.
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) fell 4.9 percent to $50.02 in pre-market trading after declining 7.46 percent on Wednesday.
- China Mobile Limited (NYSE: CHL) fell 4.4 percent to $53.26 in pre-market trading after reporting a 3.1 percent rise in its FY profit attributable.
- Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) fell 4.1 percent to $7.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.95 percent on Wednesday.
- frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) fell 3.1 percent to $31.06 in pre-market trading. Frontdoor priced its 16.73 million share offering at $30 per share.
