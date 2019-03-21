52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ: MTFB) shares climbed 55.28 percent to close at $2.50 on Wednesday after the FDA granted the company's request for a Type A meeting to discuss the complete response letter regarding iclaprim.
- Nevro Corp. (NASDAQ: NVRO) gained 35.67 percent to close at $60.74 after the company announced it reached a management agreement with hedge fund Broadfin Capital. Nevro named D. Keith Grossman as President and CEO. Bank of America upgraded Nevro from Neutral to Buy, while BMO Capital upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO) rose 24.56 percent to close at $4.2600 after Benchmark initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating.
- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) gained 23.89 percent to close at $11.15.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) rose 23.44 percent to close at $2.58.
- ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ: CFMS) gained 20.56 percent to close at $2.58.
- Pfenex Inc. (NASDAQ: PFNX) shares surged 19.41 percent to close at $6.09 on Wednesday.
- Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK) rose 19.04 percent to close at $10.19 after the Data Monitoring Committee for the company's GALACTIC-HF recommended Cytokinetics' phase 3 trial continue without changes.
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) climbed 17.64 percent to close at $8.27.
- China Bat Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) gained 16 percent to close at $2.3200 after the company on Tuesday issued a press release saying it believes it is 'well-positioned' to target the luxury car rental services market in China.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) climbed 15.94 percent to close at $8.29.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) rose 15.52 percent to close at $4.02 after Oppenheimer raised its price target on the company's stock from $9 to $10 per share, citing positive early launch metrics for the company's Firdapse drug.
- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) rose 15.15 percent to close at $5.32.
- Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) climbed 14.26 percent to close at $20.59.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) rose 13.89 percent to close at $4.10.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) jumped 12.98 percent to close at $4.09.
- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) gained 12.54 percent to close at $13.37.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares surged 11.67 percent to close at $6.22.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) jumped 11.26 percent to close at $6.52.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) shares gained 10.54 percent to close at $4.30.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) shares rose 10.2 percent to close at $2.16 on Wednesday after gaining 15.00 percent on Tuesday. Staffing 360 is expected to release Q4 earnings after the closing bell.
- Virtra Inc (NASDAQ: VTSI) rose 10 percent to close at $4.40. Virtra earlier issued press release highlighting secured a $1.9 million contract for driving simulators from the Dept. of State for Republic of Mexico.
- Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR) shares climbed 6.77 percent to close at $32.32.
- Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR) rose 5.18 percent to close at $45.69 after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The company sees first-quarter adjusted earnings below consensus, but issued strong sales guidance.
Losers
- B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ: BCOM) shares dipped 33.91 percent to close at $2.30 on Wednesday.
- Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) fell 32.96 percent to close at $27.82. Phunware posted FY18 loss of $0.38 per share on sales of $30.9 million.
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) shares fell 22.47 percent to close at $4.2450.
- IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc (NASDAQ: IPCI) fell 22 percent to close at $0.2106 after Nasdaq notified the company that it will delist its shares. The company's shares will begin trading on the OTC exchange.
- Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS) dipped 20.1 percent to close at $3.10.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) shares dropped 18.46 percent to close at $3.1800.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) fell 17.69 percent to close at $3.3500.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) dropped 16.83 percent to close at $11.86.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) dipped 15.09 percent to close at $2.42.
- Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH) dipped 14.68 percent to close at $21.50 following Q4 results.
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) fell 13.58 percent to close at $15.11 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong first-quarter guidance. The company raised its quarterly dividend from $0.135 to $0.145 per share.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) dropped 12.44 percent to close at $1.90.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) dipped 11.55 percent to close at $4.52.
- BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOS) dipped 11.2 percent to close at $2.14.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) fell 11.11 percent to close at $2.0800 after rising 42.11 percent on Tuesday.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) declined 11.11 percent to close at $2.0000.
- Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) dropped 10.35 percent to close at $11.00 after Piper Jaffray downgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Underweight.
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) fell 10.29 percent to close at $16.66 after fourth-quarter adjusted earnings fell inline with estimates, while sales missed estimates. Monthly active users were up 6.8 percent year over year.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell 9.11 percent to close at $3.49 after climbing 37.45 percent on Tuesday.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) dipped 8.24 percent to close at $4.79.
- Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTA) shares fell 6.5 percent to close at $97.08 after the company announced a 1.6 million share common stock offering at $97 per share.
- MTBC Inc (NASDAQ: MTBC) dropped 6 percent to close at $4.38 following Q4 results.
- AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) fell 5.55 percent to close at $33.17. AAR reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also cut 2019 guidance.
- Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) fell 5.5 percent to close at $26.01 after the company began warning DirecTV customers that they may lose Viacom channels as a contract expiring March 22nd is yet to be renewed.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) dropped 5.16 percent to close at $2.02 after falling 9.44 percent on Tuesday.
- 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ: QFIN) fell 4.75 percent to close at $16.43 after the company reported Q4 EPS of $0.43 and sales of $227.83 million.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ: WPRT) shares fell 4 percent to close at $1.44 following downbeat Q4 results.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) fell 3.5 percent to close at $175.07 after the company reported downbeat results for its third quarter and lowered its 2019 profit outlook..
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.