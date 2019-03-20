41 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ: MTFB) shares jumped 104.4 percent to $3.29 after the FDA granted the company's request for a Type A meeting to discuss the complete response letter regarding iclaprim.
- Nevro Corp. (NASDAQ: NVRO) rose 34.5 percent to $60.22 after the company announced it reached a management agreement with hedge fund Broadfin Capital. Nevro named D. Keith Grossman as President and CEO. Bank of America upgraded Nevro from Neutral to Buy, while BMO Capital upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO) climbed 16.9 percent to $3.9972 after Benchmark initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating.
- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) gained 15.5 percent to $10.39.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) shares climbed 14.3 percent to $2.24 after gaining 15.00 percent on Tuesday. Staffing 360 is expected to release Q4 earnings after the closing bell.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) rose 14 percent to $4.4329.
- Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK) gained 12.7 percent to $9.65 after the Data Monitoring Committee for the company's GALACTIC-HF recommended Cytokinetics' phase 3 trial continue without changes.
- Virtra Inc (NASDAQ: VTSI) gained 12.4 percent to $ 4.2710. Virtra earlier issued press release highlighting secured a $1.9 million contract for driving simulators from the Dept. of State for Republic of Mexico.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) rose 11.6 percent to $3.8850 after Oppenheimer raised its price target on the company's stock from $9 to $10 per share, citing positive early launch metrics for the company's Firdapse drug.
- China Bat Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) gained 11.5 percent to $2.23 after the company on Tuesday issued a press release saying it believes it is 'well-positioned' to target the luxury car rental services market in China.
- Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR) shares climbed 10.6 percent to $33.48.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) gained 8.5 percent to $7.49.
- Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR) rose 7.8 percent to $46.82 after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The company sees first-quarter adjusted earnings below consensus, but issued strong sales guidance.
- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA) rose 7.1 percent to $13.20 after the company disclosed that Phase III clinical trial evaluating ameluz met its primary regulatory endpoint.
- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) gained 6.8 percent to $12.68.
- Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ: TEUM) climbed 4.2 percent to $5.26 after the company announced Citrix is a new customer.
Losers
- B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ: BCOM) shares dropped 36.5 percent to $2.2100.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) shares declined 19 percent to $3.1592.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) fell 18.2 percent to $3.33.
- IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc (NASDAQ: IPCI) tumbled 16.7 percent to $0.2250 after Nasdaq notified the company that it will delist its shares. The company's shares will begin trading on the OTC exchange.
- Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) dropped 12.1 percent to $36.50. Phunware posted FY18 loss of $0.38 per share on sales of $30.9 million.
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) shares declined 11.2 percent to $4.86.
- Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH) dipped 10.4 percent to $22.59 following Q4 results.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) fell 9.8 percent to $2.11 after rising 42.11 percent on Tuesday.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) fell 9.7 percent to $3.00 after rising 14.64 percent on Tuesday.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ: WPRT) shares fell 9 percent to $1.3650 following downbeat Q4 results.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) dipped 8.8 percent to $2.60.
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) fell 7.7 percent to $16.15 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong first-quarter guidance. The company raised its quarterly dividend from $0.135 to $0.145 per share.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) dipped 7.5 percent to $4.83.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell 7.1 percent to $3.5700 after climbing 37.45 percent on Tuesday.
- Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) dropped 6.7 percent to $11.44 after Piper Jaffray downgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Underweight.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) dropped 6.6 percent to $1.99 after falling 9.44 percent on Tuesday.
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) fell 6.5 percent to $17.37 after fourth-quarter adjusted earnings fell inline with estimates, while sales missed estimates. Monthly active users were up 6.8 percent year over year.
- 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ: QFIN) fell 6.3 percent to $16.16 after the company reported Q4 EPS of $0.43 and sales of $227.83 million.
- AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) fell 6.2 percent to $32.94. AAR reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also cut 2019 guidance.
- Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) fell 6.2 percent to $3.9700 after dropping 4.09 percent on Tuesday.
- Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTA) shares fell 6.1 percent to $97.49 after the company announced a 1.6 million share common stock offering at $97 per share.
- MTBC Inc (NASDAQ: MTBC) dropped 5.6 percent to $4.40 following Q4 results.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) fell 5 percent to $172.32 after the company reported downbeat results for its third quarter and lowered its 2019 profit outlook..
- Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) shares fell 4.5 percent to $19.85. Nomad Foods priced its 17.4 million share offering at $20 per share.
- Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) fell 4.4 percent to $26.31 after the company began warning DirecTV customers that they may lose Viacom channels as a contract expiring March 22nd is yet to be renewed.
