Serena Williams Joins Dating App Bumble's Women-Focused Investment Fund

Bumble, a women-first dating app with over 50 million users worldwide, announced Wednesday that Serena Williams is joining the organization as an investor and active member of the Bumble Fund.

What Happened

Bumble Fund launched in 2018 and invests specifically in women-founded companies and those led by women of color and underrepresented groups.

Williams starred in Bumble's first Super Bowl ad, #InHerCourt, earlier this year.

Why It’s Important

Williams has been investing in women and minority-owned businesses since 2014 through Serena Ventures. Williams will lead the Bumble Pitch Fund competition next month.

The pitch competition launches today on Bumble Bizz and the Bumble app. Prospective companies have until March 27 to submit.

"In my life, and today more than ever, I've learned how impactful one woman's voice can be when given a platform to speak and be heard," Williams said in a statement.

"I am passionate about building on this progress and opening doors for women of all backgrounds, especially women of color, to share their message and trust in their potential to accomplish great things."

What’s Next

With the competition, Bumble is seeking to identify two to three new investment opportunities for businesses raising pre-seed, seed or A-round funding and expects to invest $50,000 to $100,000 per company.

Bumble is reportedly pursuing a potential IPO and is still sorting out legal issues with Tinder and its parent company Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH)

Photo via Wikimedia.