30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ: MTFB) shares rose 64.6 percent to $2.65 in pre-market trading after the FDA granted the company's request for a Type A meeting to discuss the complete response letter regarding iclaprim.
- China Bat Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) rose 60 percent to $3.20 in pre-market trading. China Bat Group highlighted belief it is 'well-positioned' to target luxury car rental service market in China.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) shares rose 28.1 percent to $2.51 in pre-market trading after gaining 15.00 percent on Tuesday. Staffing 360 is expected to release Q4 earnings after the closing bell.
- Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR) rose 12.9 percent to $49.02 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The company sees first-quarter adjusted earnings below consensus, but issued strong sales guidance.
- Nevro Corp. (NASDAQ: NVRO) rose 12.3 percent to $50.26 in pre-market trading. Nevro named D. Keith Grossman as President and CEO. Bank of America upgraded Nevro from Neutral to Buy, while BMO Capital upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) rose 9.9 percent to $2.34 in pre-market trading after falling 9.44 percent on Tuesday.
- Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: AQUA) rose 9.7 percent to $15.00 in pre-market trading.
- JMU Limited (NASDAQ: JMU) rose 9.3 percent to $2.12 in pre-market trading.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) rose 8.8 percent to $15.40 in pre-market trading.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) rose 8.4 percent to $5.44 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.51 percent on Tuesday.
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) rose 6.4 percent to $18.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong first-quarter guidance. The company raised its quarterly dividend from $0.135 to $0.145 per share.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 6.3 percent to $2.72 in pre-market trading after surging 21.95 percent on Tuesday.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) rose 5.5 percent to $8.50 in pre-market trading.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) rose 5.3 percent to $4.18 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.84 percent on Tuesday.
- Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) rose 5.2 percent to $ 164.25 in pre-market trading after reporting the FDA approval of ZULRESSO injection for postpartum depression.
- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) rose 5.2 percent to $7.10 in pre-market trading.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) rose 4.5 percent to $25.59 in pre-market trading.
- Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) rose 3.4 percent to $88.20 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) fell 6.6 percent to $169.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat results for its third quarter and lowered its 2019 profit outlook..
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) fell 6.6 percent to $3.10 in pre-market trading after rising 14.64 percent on Tuesday.
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) fell 6.1 percent to $17.40 in pre-market trading after fourth-quarter adjusted earnings fell inline with estimates, while sales missed estimates. Monthly active users were up 6.8 percent year over year.
- Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTA) shares fell 6.1 percent to $97.50 in pre-market trading.
- AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) fell 5.7 percent to $33.10 in pre-market trading. AAR reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also cut 2019 guidance.
- Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) fell 5.7 percent to $3.99 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.09 percent on Tuesday.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ: WPRT) shares fell 5.3 percent to $1.42 in pre-market trading following downbeat Q4 results.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell 4.5 percent to $3.67 in pre-market trading after climbing 37.45 percent on Tuesday.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) fell 4.3 percent to $2.24 in pre-market trading after rising 42.11 percent on Tuesday.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) fell 3.6 percent to $9.60 in pre-market trading.
- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) fell 3.4 percent to $23.45 in pre-market trading. NanoString Technologies priced its 4.5 million share offering of common stock at $23.00 per share.
- Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) shares fell 3.2 percent to $20.15 in pre-market trading. Nomad Foods priced its 17.4 million share offering at $20 per share.
