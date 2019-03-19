Women In Trucking Names Top Women To Watch In Transportation

Jim Allen/ FreightWaves

The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) announced its second annual list of Top Women to Watch in Transportation on March 18. Staff of WIT's magazine, Redefining the Road, selected a list of women based on their careers and efforts to promote gender equality in the past year or so.

"This year, we've identified 53 women who stand out as top performers in a field of highly qualified nominees," Brian Everett, Group Editorial Director and Publisher said in a release. "They represent a diverse range of company types and a variety of roles and responsibilities, showcasing the many career opportunities for women in the transportation industry."

Members of the 2019 list represent trucking, logistics, technology and other facets of the transportation industry. The list consists of more than 50 female professionals, 23 percent of whom are in corporate management positions, 21 percent in operations and safety, 18 percent in sales and marketing, 13 percent in human resources and talent management, 6 percent in customer service, 3 percent in engineering and product development and 9 percent in professional driving.

"It is exciting to see so many remarkable women not only pushing the envelope in their own careers but also supporting women around them," Ellen Voie, WIT president and CEO said. "Celebrating the accomplishments of women in our industry is central to the mission of Women In Trucking, so we're especially pleased to recognize these industry leaders."

The 2019 Top Women to Watch in Transportation

TINA ALBERT: Assistant Plant Manager, Peterbilt Motors Company

Assistant Plant Manager, Peterbilt Motors Company TAMI ALLENSWORTH: Senior Vice President, Customer Experience, J.B. Hunt

Senior Vice President, Customer Experience, J.B. Hunt LISA ANGARA: Enterprise Architect Manager, Navistar

Enterprise Architect Manager, Navistar CATHY BAUDER: Driver, Owner-Operator, Steven Davis Trucking

Driver, Owner-Operator, Steven Davis Trucking COURTNAY BECKHAM: Sales Specialist, SelecTrucks of Atlanta/Peach State Trucks

Sales Specialist, SelecTrucks of Atlanta/Peach State Trucks MONA BEEDLE: Founder, Trucking Angels for Christ

Founder, Trucking Angels for Christ JOSEPHINE BERISHA: Senior Vice President, Global Compensation and Benefits, XPO Logistics

Senior Vice President, Global Compensation and Benefits, XPO Logistics TRACY BIRD: Branch Manager, Trimac Transportation Inc.

Branch Manager, Trimac Transportation Inc. MELISSA (MISSY) BLAIR: Program Manager, Center for Transportation Training, Pima Community College

Program Manager, Center for Transportation Training, Pima Community College DONNA BOESEN: Customer Service Leader, Veriha Trucking

Customer Service Leader, Veriha Trucking JENNIFER BRAUN : Vice President, Kansas City Operations, Trinity Logistics

: Vice President, Kansas City Operations, Trinity Logistics DEBRA BRUNTON: Group Director, Maintenance, Ryder System, Inc.

Group Director, Maintenance, Ryder System, Inc. ANGIE BUCHANAN: Vice President, Operations, Melton Truck Lines

Vice President, Operations, Melton Truck Lines CYNTHIA CHAMPION: Transportation Safety Manager, Martin Transport, Inc.

Transportation Safety Manager, Martin Transport, Inc. DAWN COCHRAN: Professional Driver, Old Dominion Freight Line

Professional Driver, Old Dominion Freight Line APRIL COOLIDGE: Driver/Trainer, Walmart

Driver/Trainer, Walmart KELLY CARGILL CROW: External Communications Manager, FedEx Freight

External Communications Manager, FedEx Freight MEZZALINA (LINA) DEJONGH: Branch Manager, Trimac Transportation Inc.

Branch Manager, Trimac Transportation Inc. SHAYNE FANNIN: B2B Communication & Events, Michelin North America, Inc.

B2B Communication & Events, Michelin North America, Inc. SHIRLEY FOLEY: Vice President, DTS Logistics, LLC

Vice President, DTS Logistics, LLC KRISTEN FORECKI: Vice President, Operations, Convoy

Vice President, Operations, Convoy TRISH GARLAND: Corporate Vice President, Strategic Services, Estes Express Lines

Corporate Vice President, Strategic Services, Estes Express Lines EMMA GELACEK: Safety Manager, Garner Trucking

Safety Manager, Garner Trucking MARY ANN HUDSON: Executive Vice President, Bibby Transportation Finance

Executive Vice President, Bibby Transportation Finance TRACY JAHNEL: Controller, Sterling Transportation Services

Controller, Sterling Transportation Services TAMARA JALVING: Vice President, Human Resources, Holland

Vice President, Human Resources, Holland TRACY JONAS: Operations Manager, JX Enterprises, Inc.

Operations Manager, JX Enterprises, Inc. CHELSEA KENDRIC: Customer Education Manager, KeepTruckin Inc.

Customer Education Manager, KeepTruckin Inc. TINA LEWIS: Director, Legal Services, TVC Pro-Driver

Director, Legal Services, TVC Pro-Driver MARY MALONE: Vice President, Business Development, Stay Metrics

Vice President, Business Development, Stay Metrics KRISSY MANZANO: Senior Director of Sales, Enterprise & Mid-Market Team, KeepTruckin Inc.

Senior Director of Sales, Enterprise & Mid-Market Team, KeepTruckin Inc. JUDY MCTIGUE: Assistant General Manager – Operations, Kenworth Truck Company

Assistant General Manager – Operations, Kenworth Truck Company MACKENZIE MELTON: Recruiting Manager, Garner Trucking

Recruiting Manager, Garner Trucking MELISSA NISHAN: Vice President, Driver Recruiting, Epes Transport System, LLC

Vice President, Driver Recruiting, Epes Transport System, LLC KATLIN OWENS: Corporate Communications Manager, CFI

Corporate Communications Manager, CFI JENNIFER PIATT: Elite Support and Diversity Manager, Stoops Freightliner

Elite Support and Diversity Manager, Stoops Freightliner JENNIFER RADCLIFFE: President, Insight Technology, Inc.

President, Insight Technology, Inc. MICHELLE RICHARD: Vice President, Human Resources, Saia LTL Freight

Vice President, Human Resources, Saia LTL Freight ERIKA RIOS: Retail Sales Consultant, Arrow Truck Sales

Retail Sales Consultant, Arrow Truck Sales AMANDA RODRIGUEZ: Account Manager/Regional Sales Consultant, Navistar, Inc.

Account Manager/Regional Sales Consultant, Navistar, Inc. JANE ROSAASEN: Plant Manager – Mount Holly Truck Manufacturing Plant, Daimler Trucks North America

Plant Manager – Mount Holly Truck Manufacturing Plant, Daimler Trucks North America ROXIE SANFORD: Director, Driver Services, Winnipeg Motor Express

Director, Driver Services, Winnipeg Motor Express CRYSTAL SEQUIN: Vice President, Distribution Channel Strategy, Navistar, Inc.

Vice President, Distribution Channel Strategy, Navistar, Inc. LEAH SHAVER: Chief Operating Officer, The National Transportation Institute

Chief Operating Officer, The National Transportation Institute SHANNON SPENCE: Trailer Sales Representative, Stoops Freightliner – Quality Trailer

Trailer Sales Representative, Stoops Freightliner – Quality Trailer AMANDA THOMPSON: Vice President, Human Resources, U.S. Xpress

Vice President, Human Resources, U.S. Xpress MELISSA TOMLEN: Senior Vice President, Accountability & Performance, YRC Freight

Senior Vice President, Accountability & Performance, YRC Freight CARIANNE TORRISSI: Partner, Goldberg Segalla LLP

Partner, Goldberg Segalla LLP SAUNY TUCKER: Vice President, Art Pape Transfer DBA/Tucker Freight Lines

Vice President, Art Pape Transfer DBA/Tucker Freight Lines CONNIE VAUGHN: Government Relations Manager, McKee Foods Corporation

Government Relations Manager, McKee Foods Corporation ELAINE WEACKLER: Customer Service Representative, Veriha Trucking Inc.

Customer Service Representative, Veriha Trucking Inc. MEGAN WELLS: Director of Employee Services, Veriha Trucking

Director of Employee Services, Veriha Trucking HEATHER WILSON: Chief Communications Officer, BMO Transportation Finance

Want more content like this? Click here to Subscribe

Permalink