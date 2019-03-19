Women In Trucking Names Top Women To Watch In Transportation
Jim Allen/ FreightWaves
The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) announced its second annual list of Top Women to Watch in Transportation on March 18. Staff of WIT's magazine, Redefining the Road, selected a list of women based on their careers and efforts to promote gender equality in the past year or so.
"This year, we've identified 53 women who stand out as top performers in a field of highly qualified nominees," Brian Everett, Group Editorial Director and Publisher said in a release. "They represent a diverse range of company types and a variety of roles and responsibilities, showcasing the many career opportunities for women in the transportation industry."
Members of the 2019 list represent trucking, logistics, technology and other facets of the transportation industry. The list consists of more than 50 female professionals, 23 percent of whom are in corporate management positions, 21 percent in operations and safety, 18 percent in sales and marketing, 13 percent in human resources and talent management, 6 percent in customer service, 3 percent in engineering and product development and 9 percent in professional driving.
"It is exciting to see so many remarkable women not only pushing the envelope in their own careers but also supporting women around them," Ellen Voie, WIT president and CEO said. "Celebrating the accomplishments of women in our industry is central to the mission of Women In Trucking, so we're especially pleased to recognize these industry leaders."
The 2019 Top Women to Watch in Transportation
- TINA ALBERT: Assistant Plant Manager, Peterbilt Motors Company
- TAMI ALLENSWORTH: Senior Vice President, Customer Experience, J.B. Hunt
- LISA ANGARA: Enterprise Architect Manager, Navistar
- CATHY BAUDER: Driver, Owner-Operator, Steven Davis Trucking
- COURTNAY BECKHAM: Sales Specialist, SelecTrucks of Atlanta/Peach State Trucks
- MONA BEEDLE: Founder, Trucking Angels for Christ
- JOSEPHINE BERISHA: Senior Vice President, Global Compensation and Benefits, XPO Logistics
- TRACY BIRD: Branch Manager, Trimac Transportation Inc.
- MELISSA (MISSY) BLAIR: Program Manager, Center for Transportation Training, Pima Community College
- DONNA BOESEN: Customer Service Leader, Veriha Trucking
- JENNIFER BRAUN: Vice President, Kansas City Operations, Trinity Logistics
- DEBRA BRUNTON: Group Director, Maintenance, Ryder System, Inc.
- ANGIE BUCHANAN: Vice President, Operations, Melton Truck Lines
- CYNTHIA CHAMPION: Transportation Safety Manager, Martin Transport, Inc.
- DAWN COCHRAN: Professional Driver, Old Dominion Freight Line
- APRIL COOLIDGE: Driver/Trainer, Walmart
- KELLY CARGILL CROW: External Communications Manager, FedEx Freight
- MEZZALINA (LINA) DEJONGH: Branch Manager, Trimac Transportation Inc.
- SHAYNE FANNIN: B2B Communication & Events, Michelin North America, Inc.
- SHIRLEY FOLEY: Vice President, DTS Logistics, LLC
- KRISTEN FORECKI: Vice President, Operations, Convoy
- TRISH GARLAND: Corporate Vice President, Strategic Services, Estes Express Lines
- EMMA GELACEK: Safety Manager, Garner Trucking
- MARY ANN HUDSON: Executive Vice President, Bibby Transportation Finance
- TRACY JAHNEL: Controller, Sterling Transportation Services
- TAMARA JALVING: Vice President, Human Resources, Holland
- TRACY JONAS: Operations Manager, JX Enterprises, Inc.
- CHELSEA KENDRIC: Customer Education Manager, KeepTruckin Inc.
- TINA LEWIS: Director, Legal Services, TVC Pro-Driver
- MARY MALONE: Vice President, Business Development, Stay Metrics
- KRISSY MANZANO: Senior Director of Sales, Enterprise & Mid-Market Team, KeepTruckin Inc.
- JUDY MCTIGUE: Assistant General Manager – Operations, Kenworth Truck Company
- MACKENZIE MELTON: Recruiting Manager, Garner Trucking
- MELISSA NISHAN: Vice President, Driver Recruiting, Epes Transport System, LLC
- KATLIN OWENS: Corporate Communications Manager, CFI
- JENNIFER PIATT: Elite Support and Diversity Manager, Stoops Freightliner
- JENNIFER RADCLIFFE: President, Insight Technology, Inc.
- MICHELLE RICHARD: Vice President, Human Resources, Saia LTL Freight
- ERIKA RIOS: Retail Sales Consultant, Arrow Truck Sales
- AMANDA RODRIGUEZ: Account Manager/Regional Sales Consultant, Navistar, Inc.
- JANE ROSAASEN: Plant Manager – Mount Holly Truck Manufacturing Plant, Daimler Trucks North America
- ROXIE SANFORD: Director, Driver Services, Winnipeg Motor Express
- CRYSTAL SEQUIN: Vice President, Distribution Channel Strategy, Navistar, Inc.
- LEAH SHAVER: Chief Operating Officer, The National Transportation Institute
- SHANNON SPENCE: Trailer Sales Representative, Stoops Freightliner – Quality Trailer
- AMANDA THOMPSON: Vice President, Human Resources, U.S. Xpress
- MELISSA TOMLEN: Senior Vice President, Accountability & Performance, YRC Freight
- CARIANNE TORRISSI: Partner, Goldberg Segalla LLP
- SAUNY TUCKER: Vice President, Art Pape Transfer DBA/Tucker Freight Lines
- CONNIE VAUGHN: Government Relations Manager, McKee Foods Corporation
- ELAINE WEACKLER: Customer Service Representative, Veriha Trucking Inc.
- MEGAN WELLS: Director of Employee Services, Veriha Trucking
- HEATHER WILSON: Chief Communications Officer, BMO Transportation Finance
Want more content like this? Click here to Subscribe
Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves Logistics Supply Chain transportationNews Markets General