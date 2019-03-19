Market Overview

5 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 19, 2019 4:42pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR) shares are up 11 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $(0.07), beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $52.2 million, beating estimates by $2.45 million. The company sees first-quarter adjusted earnings below consensus, but issued strong sales guidance.
  • Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a fourth quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 29 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents per share. Sales came in at $912.4 million, beating estimates by $42.8 million. The company issued strong first-quarter guidance. The company raised its quarterly dividend from $0.135 to $0.145 per share.

Losers

  • FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) shares are down 5 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss. The company reported earnings of $3.03 per share, missing estimates by 14 cents. Sales came in at $17 billion, missing estimates by $690 million. The company reported weak 2019 adjusted earnings guidance.
  • AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) shares are down 3 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 79 cents per share, beating estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $529.5 million, missing estimates by $9.97 million. The company also cut 2019 guidance, now sitting below consensus.
  • Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR (NYSE: TME) shares are down 2 percent after fourth-quarter adjusted earnings fell inline with estimates at 8 cents per share. Sales came in at $785 million, missing estimates by $2.5 million. Monthly active users were up 6.8 percent year over year.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

