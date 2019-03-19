45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares jumped 145.2 percent to $4.12 after the company initiated a Phase 1b clinical trial for its bivalent norovirus vaccine.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares rose 23.3 percent to $3.39.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) climbed 22.8 percent to $3.5477 after reporting 'positive' results from NasoVAX extension study'.
- StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) shares gained 21.4 percent to $42.00 after the company reported higher-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Blucora Inc (NASDAQ: BCOR) jumped 20.5 percent to $34.19 after the company reported a $100 million buyback, raised its FY19 EPS and sales guidance, and announced it will acquire 1st Global for $180 million.
- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC) shares rose 20.1 percent to $3.65.
- Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) gained 17.7 percent to $4.7896.
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) surged 16.1 percent to $3.25.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) gained 15.5 percent to $27.54, despite reporting mixed Q4 EPS, after the company secured a $100 million debt facility with Oxford Finance LLC.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) shares rose 13.8 percent to $2.7423.
- Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: AYTU) climbed 13.4 percent to $1.95 after the company announced two recent publications highlighting summarized findings from its MY-T study.
- Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB) gained 13.1 percent to $3.10 after the FDA granted an exemption to the import alert for Cellectar's CLR 131 in pediatric and adolescent patients.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRBP) gained 11.5 percent to $7.66 after Oppenheimer initiated an Outperform rating on the stock and announced a $28 price target.
- Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) rose 11.4 percent to $13.14 after reporting better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE) gained 11 percent to $20.96 after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that Ferro will replace First Financial Bankshares in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Friday, March 22.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) surged 11 percent to $3.42. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported a loss of 14 cents per share compared to the loss of 6 cents per share a year ago and the 12 cents per share consensus estimate. The company reported revenues of $500,000 for the recent fourth quarter.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) surged 9.2 percent to $3.8664.
- Tronox Ltd (NYSE: TROX) gained 8.1 percent to $13.04 following a media report the company will be selling its North American titanium dioxide business for $700 million.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) rose 7.8 percent to $4.42.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) fell 7.4 percent to $2.30 after climbing 14.9439 percent on Monday.
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) shares gained 7.2 percent to $28.23.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) surged 7.2 percent to $5.19.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) shares rose 6 percent to $6.44 following Q4 results.
- Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) rose 5.8 percent to $50.18 after the company reported higher-than-expected Q4 EPS results. The company also issued FY19 EPS guidance on the high-end of analyst estimates.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) gained 5.8 percent to $24.60. Shares of several semiconductor companies are trading higher after NVIDIA teamed up with Amazon Web Services IoT to bring AI to millions of connected devices.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) shares rose 4 percent to $15.10 after the Peugeot family hinted it could be interested in acquiring Fiat as a part of PSA Group.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 3.6 percent to $174.91 after the company teamed up with Amazon Web Services IoT to bring AI to millions of connected devices.
Losers
- resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) dipped 20.4 percent to $7.20 after the company reported Q4 results and announced a $50 million common stock offering.
- Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: UROV) shares fell 20.2 percent to $11.10 after the company announced its Vibegron met its primary endpoints in a phase 3 trial.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) dropped 19.4 percent to $2.2568. AquaBounty priced its 3.35 million share common stock offering at $2.25 per share.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) shares declined 17.7 percent to $2.52
- DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) shares fell 15.7 percent to $21.38 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) shares dropped 14 percent to $3.65.
- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) fell 12 percent to $5.60 after reporting downbeat Q4 earnings.
- Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares declined 11.8 percent to $45.00.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) fell 11.2 percent to $5.53 after jumping 64.52 percent on Monday.
- Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE: EMES) dropped 10.9 percent to $2.2377.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) dipped 10.1 percent to $24.99.
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) dropped 9.7 percent to $12.05.
- Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVTI) fell 8.8 percent to $19.51 on worse-than-expected Q1 guidance.
- B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ: BCOM) shares dropped 7.8 percent to $3.66.
- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO) fell 6.5 percent to $9.90 after the company reporter lower-than-expected Q4 EPS results. The company also issued FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates and FY19 sales on the low-end of analyst estimates.
- Revlon Inc (NYSE: REV) declined 6.4 percent to $18.11 after the company reported lower-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) shares fell 4.3 percent to $22.03. Yext priced its 6.1 million share offering of common stock at $21.50 per share.
- Cactus Inc (NYSE: WHD) dropped 4 percent to $36.25 after a shareholder of the company priced an 8.5 million share offering at $36.25 per share.
