60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: DARE) shares climbed 131.11 percent to close at $2.10 on Monday after the company published positive clinical findings for Tamoxifen for the treatment of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in a medical journal.
- Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ: DERM) shares gained 82.16 percent to close at $12.61 after the company announced that its Phase 2 study of Lebrikizumab met its primary endpoint.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) gained 64.52 percent to close at $6.23 after the New England Journal of Medicine published the positive Phase 1 results for the company's PB2452.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) shares rose 46.54 percent to close at $3.06.
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) shares gained 31.43 percent to close at $13.34.
- American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: AMID) climbed 28.5 percent to close at $5.14 after the company announced that it would be acquired by ArcLight Energy for $5.25 per share.
- Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) rose 24.47 percent to close at $4.40 after the company reported the receipt of $10 million from exercises of previously outstanding warrants.
- Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) gained 23.76 percent to close at $2.45.
- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) gained 19.63 percent to close at $6.78 after the company reported higher-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) climbed 19 percent to close at $6.21.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) rose 18.49 percent to close at $5.17.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) gained 18.03 percent to close at $2.75.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) gained 17.35 percent to close at $3.45.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) climbed 16.63 percent to close at $9.61. Translate Bio highlighted publication of preclinical data demonstrating efficacy of systemic mRNA delivery in Fabry disease model in the Journal Molecular Therapy.
- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) rose 16.42 percent to close at $4.67.
- DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) rose 15.54 percent to close at $11.81. DASAN Zhone expects Q1 organic revenue of $63 million to $66 million and FY19 organic revenue of $304 million to $310 million.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) climbed 15.13 percent to close at $12.00 after reporting Q4 results.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) shares gained 14.94 percent to close at $2.48 after reporting entry into securities purchase agreement to fund initiation of the first Phase 3 celiac disease clinical trial.
- Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) gained 14.01 percent to close at $16.33.
- Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) climbed 13.57 percent to close at $13.13.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) gained 12.95 percent to close at $5.31.
- Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ: THOR) gained 12.23 percent to close at $21.51.
- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) rose 12.01 percent to close at $4.57 after falling 29.66 percent on Friday.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) climbed 11.97 percent to close at $2.74.
- Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) shares rose 11.84 percent to close at $2.55.
- Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) shares jumped 11.76 percent to close at $3.39 on Monday.
- AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) gained 11.73 percent to close at $17.63.
- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) rose 11.64 percent to close at $16.51.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) gained 11 percent to close at $3.92.
- Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS) rose 10.85 percent to close at $27.28.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) rose 10.82 percent to close at $6.96.
- Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE: WP) shares gained 9.96 percent to close at $108.51. Fidelity National Information Services Inc (NYSE: FIS) agreed to buy Worldpay for around $35 billion.
- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE: OGEN) gained 7.6 percent to close at $0.9576 after the company announced it has enrolled the 60th patient in its Phase 2 double-blind for its clinical trial of AG013.
- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) rose 7.12 percent to close at $8.56.
- Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) shares rose 5.06 percent to close at $6.53.
- Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) rose 4.3 percent to close at $9.26 after confirming it's in merger talks with fellow German-based bank Commerzbank.
- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) shares rose 4.2 percent to close at $2.14 after the company announced it will present Phase II MS1819-SD data at the 2019 Digestive Disease Week Conference.
Losers
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARPO) shares tumbled 70.54 percent to close at $1.22 on Monday after the company announced that its Phase 2 TIME-2b study of AKB-9778 did not meet its primary endpoint.
- NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) dropped 27.9 percent to close at $2.27. NII Holdings posted Q4 earnings of $0.02 per share on sales of $141.7 million. The company also announced the sale of Nextel Brazil to America Movil.
- Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) shares fell 22.46 percent to close at $33.46 after the company lowered its guidance for the third quarter and reported the departure of CFO Richard Bergman.
- FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) shares fell 20.95 percent to close at $14.11 after the company reported Q4 EPS of $0.04, down from $0.36 last year and Q4 sales of $65.51 million, down from $75.26 million last year.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) fell 19.22 percent to close at $4.6100. Globus Maritime reported a Q4 loss of $0.42 per share, on sales of $4.36 million.
- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) dropped 16.25 percent to close at $7.90.
- BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOS) fell 15.47 percent to close at $2.34. Stephens & Co. downgraded BioScrip from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
- Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ: PTE) fell 15.29 percent to close at $13.05 after the company announced it is the subject of an SEC investigation and used $8M of cash during a 2 month transitional period.
- Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSE: TPHS) dipped 14.13 percent to close at $4.0100.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTVT) fell 13.91 percent to close at $2.0000 after reporting $15 million in Class A common stock financings.
- PHI, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHII) dipped 12.64 percent to close at $2.49. PHI posted Q4 results on Monday.
- GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) shares dropped 12.63 percent to close at $12.52 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) dropped 12.6 percent to close at $13.57.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) fell 12.1 percent to close at $2.3900 after dropping 3.90 percent on Friday.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) dipped 9.74 percent to close at $3.4700.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) fell 9.71 percent to close at $4.00.
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) dropped 9.67 percent to close at $26.33.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) fell 9.06 percent to close at $3.01.
- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) dropped 7.69 percent to close at $8.55. Coda Octopus reported Q1 earnings of $0.12 per share on sales of $5.76 million.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) shares fell 6.36 percent to close at $14.44 after gaining 5.91 percent on Friday.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) dipped 6.31 percent to close at $12.46.
- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) shares dropped 6.3 percent to close at $4.4600.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) fell 6.02 percent to close at $5.78.
Movers & Shakers
