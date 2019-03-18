6 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session

Gainers:

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares are up 30 percent after announcing it has finalized a cannabinoid development, licensing and commercialization agreement containing $300 million of R&D and milestone payments and long-term royalty streams.

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares are up 5 percent despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss. The company lost 33 cents per share, missing estimates by 21 cents. Sales came in at $15.53 million, beating estimates by $1.08 million. The company said total kilogram equivalents sold increased almost threefold year-over-year to 2,053 kilograms.

Revlon Inc (NYSE: REV) shares are up 2 percent despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at an 86-cents-per-share loss, missing estimates by $1.01. Sales came in at $741.6 million, missing estimates by $7.7 million.

Losers:

Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AQB) shares are down 14 percent after reporting a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed.

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: TACO) shares are down nearly 3 percent after missing fourth-quarter estimates. Earnings came in at 18 cents per share, missing estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $157.3 million, beating estimates by $290,000. The company also issued weak FY19 earnings guidance.

Dermira Inc (NASDAQ: DERM) shares are down 2 percent after reporting a $110-million common stock offering.