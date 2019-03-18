48 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: DARE) shares surged 125.8 percent to $2.0317 after the company published positive clinical findings for Tamoxifen for the treatment of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in a medical journal.
- Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ: DERM) shares surged 99.3 percent to $13.63 after the company announced that its Phase 2 study of Lebrikizumab met its primary endpoint.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) jumped 62.6 percent to $6.05 after the New England Journal of Medicine published the positive Phase 1 results for the company's PB2452.
- Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) gained 35.1 percent to $4.7430 after the company reported the receipt of $10 million from exercises of previously outstanding warrants.
- American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: AMID) rose 28 percent to $5.12 after the company announced that it would be acquired by ArcLight Energy for $5.25 per share.
- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) climbed 26.3 percent to $7.11 after the company reported higher-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) gained 21 percent to $4.9346 after falling 29.66 percent on Friday.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) shares climbed 18.3 percent to $2.5316 after reporting entry into securities purchase agreement to fund initiation of the first Phase 3 celiac disease clinical trial.
- DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) gained 14.5 percent to $11.65. DASAN Zhone expects Q1 organic revenue of $63 million to $66 million and FY19 organic revenue of $304 million to $310 million.
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) rose 13.9 percent to $11.56.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) gained 12.7 percent to $4.9353.
- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XTNT) climbed 12.3 percent to $3.2900.
- Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) gained 11 percent to $15.87.
- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) gained 11.1 percent to $8.90.
- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) shares climbed 10.5 percent to $2.2550 after the company announced it will present Phase II MS1819-SD data at the 2019 Digestive Disease Week Conference.
- Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) rose 10.4 percent to $2.23.
- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) gained 10 percent to $4.39.
- Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) shares climbed 9.4 percent to $6.82.
- Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE: WP) shares rose 9 percent to $107.54. Fidelity National Information Services Inc (NYSE: FIS) agreed to buy Worldpay for around $35 billion.
- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) gained 8.2 percent to $9.56.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) rose 8.1 percent to $2.4310 after surging 21.62 percent on Friday. Leap Therapeutics announced the presentation of clinical data from its Phase 2 clinical trial of DKN-01 at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology 50th Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 7.8 percent to $4.02 after gaining 9.71 percent on Friday.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) rose 7.6 percent to $3.82.
- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE: OGEN) gained 6.8 percent to $0.9499 after the company announced it has enrolled the 60th patient in its Phase 2 double-blind for its clinical trial of AG013.
- Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) rose 4 percent to $9.23 after confirming it's in merger talks with fellow German-based bank Commerzbank.
Losers
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARPO) shares dipped 69.2 percent to $1.31 after the company announced that its Phase 2 TIME-2b study of AKB-9778 did not meet its primary endpoint.
- NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) fell 29 percent to $2.2650. NII Holdings posted Q4 earnings of $0.02 per share on sales of $141.7 million. The company also announced the sale of Nextel Brazil to America Movil.
- FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) shares declined 21.9 percent to $13.95 after the company reported Q4 EPS of $0.04, down from $0.36 last year and Q4 sales of $65.51 million, down from $75.26 million last year.
- Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) shares fell 19.7 percent to $34.72 after the company lowered its guidance for the third quarter and reported the departure of CFO Richard Bergman.
- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) dropped 16.3 percent to $7.73.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) fell 14.6 percent to $4.8000. Globus Maritime reported a Q4 loss of $0.42 per share, on sales of $4.36 million.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) dipped 14.4 percent to $5.27.
- GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) shares fell 14.2 percent to $12.30 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSE: TPHS) dropped 13.9 percent to $4.0207.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) dipped 13 percent to $3.3073.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTVT) fell 12.6 percent to $2.01 after reporting $15 million in Class A common stock financings.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) fell 11.7 percent to $8.98. Lumber Liquidators posted upbeat Q4 earnings, while sales missed estimates.
- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) dropped 11.3 percent to $8.20. Coda Octopus reported Q1 earnings of $0.12 per share on sales of $5.76 million.
- Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ: PTE) fell 10 percent to $13.93 after the company announced it is the subject of an SEC investigation and used $8M of cash during a 2 month transitional period.
- Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSE: BIOX) shares dipped 10 percent to $4.41.
- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) shares dropped 9.7 percent to $4.30.
- BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOS) fell 9 percent to $2.53. Stephens & Co. downgraded BioScrip from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) dipped 8.8 percent to $12.15.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) shares fell 8 percent to $14.19 after gaining 5.91 percent on Friday.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) fell 7.4 percent to $2.5100 after dropping 3.90 percent on Friday.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares dipped 7.1 percent to $3.41.
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) shares fell 6.7 percent to $1.9494 after climbing 28.22 percent on Friday.
- Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NYSE: YIN) dropped 5.2 percent to $6.45 after the company reported Q4 EPS of $(0.25) down from $0.12 last year and sales of $41.7 million down from $59.3 million last year.
