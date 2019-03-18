A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Housing Market Index

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded mixed in early pre-market trade. The National Association of Home Builders' housing market index for March is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 68 points to 25,831, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures gained 0.70 points to 2,830.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 4.25 points to 7,347.50.

Oil prices traded mixed as Brent crude futures rose 0.04 percent to trade at $67.19 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.15 percent to trade at $58.43 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.6 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.2 percent and German DAX 30 index dropped 0.1 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.6 percent, while French CAC 40 Index gained 0.1 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.62 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 1.37 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 2.47 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.19 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at William Blair downgraded Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: HAIR) from Outperform to Market Perform.

Restoration Robotics shares rose 1.7 percent to $0.92 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News