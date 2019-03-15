Trump Vetoes Bill Overturning His National Emergency

President Donald Trump overrode the Republican-led Senate's rejection of his declaration of a national emergency at the southwest border with the first veto of his presidency Friday.

What Happened

Shortly after the Senate's 59-41 vote, Trump tweeted: "VETO."

“Congress has the freedom to pass this resolution,” Trump said when he signed the veto in the Oval Office, according to the Associated Press. "And I have the duty to veto it."

Trump was flanked by Vice President Mike Pence, Attorney General William Barr, first responders and "angel moms" whose children have been killed by immigrants.

It is unlikely that Congress will have the two-thirds majority needed to override Trump's veto, though House Democrats have indicated they will try anyway.

Why It's Important

This is the first veto of Trump's presidency. The bill that passed the Senate saw 12 Republican Senators from across the nation break ranks with Trump and other Republicans to vote for legislation that would have stopped Trump's declaration of a national emergency at the border.

What's Next

Trump is expected to issue his second veto in the coming weeks over a congressional resolution seeking to end U.S. backing for the Saudi Arabian-led coalition fighting in Yemen.

The border wall fight has already reached the courts: 16 states led by California Attorney General Xavier Becerram have filed lawsuits claiming that Trump's use of a national emergency in this case is unconstitutional, according to CNN.

