51 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) shares jumped 217.7 percent to $4.2885 after the company received positive feedback from the Data Safety Monitoring Board, and recommended that the company should continue in its Phase 3 trials for Prader-Willi Syndrome patients.
- Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV) gained 41.2 percent to $3.4600 after the company reported a narrower-than-expected Q4 loss.
- Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS) shares rose 36.7 percent to $15.00 after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The company issued strong full-year 2019 sales guidance and reported the expansion of its debt financing deal to $15 million.
- Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: HAIR) shares climbed 30.1 percent to $1.0850 after the company announced a merger agreement with Venus Concept. The company also reported better-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) rose 29.8 percent to $6.36 after the company reported strong Q4 sales.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) rose 18.2 percent to $5.20 after the company announced FDA extension of the review period for its Selinexor New Drug Application.
- Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) gained 17.2 percent to $16.06.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares climbed 12.5 percent to $7.86 after the company received FDA approval for SONOVA GLA safflower oil in cat food.
- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) rose 11.4 percent to $298.73 after reporting upbeat Q1 earnings.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) gained 10.6 percent to $3.65.
- MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) shares rose 10.3 percent to $2.24 after the company reported Q4 results. MDC Partners named Mark Penn as CEO and disclosed that The Stagwell Group has made a $100 million strategic equity investment in company.
- GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) climbed 10 percent to $11.98.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares rose 10.1 percent to $8.48.
- NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) shares gained 9.9 percent to $3.2850.
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) rose 9 percent to $340.37 after reporting better-than-expected earnings and sales for its fourth quarter.
- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) gained 8.2 percent to $39.06 following Q4 results.
- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) climbed 7.4 percent to $5.70.
- Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) rose 7.3 percent to $57.46 after the company announced it will sell its lighting business to IDEAL INDUSTRIES for approximately $310 million.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) shares rose 6.6 percent to $7.94. Kandi Technologies posted FY18 loss of $0.17 per share on sales of $112.4 million.
- Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) gained 6.4 percent to $5.32 after entering into a mutual confidentiality deal with Ebix to further consider Ebix's proposal.
- Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSE: MTNB) rose 5.8 percent to $1.27. Matinas BioPharma priced 27.27 million shares at $1.10 per share.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares tumbled 41.4 percent to $4.1399 after surging 368.21 percent on Thursday. Shares spiked on Thursday on news of FDA approval for expanded access of Endoxifen.
- PHI, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHII) shares dropped 35.1 percent to $2.61 after the company filed for voluntary Chapter 11 protection.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) shares dipped 31.7 percent to $4.49 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q4 results.
- BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOS) dropped 31.2 percent to $2.40 after announcing plans to merge with Option Care. The company also reported a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) declined 26.7 percent to $1.8250 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales.
- Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) fell 25.7 percent to $1.4050 after the company reported lower-than-expected Q2 sales and issued weak Q3 guidance.
- Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) shares fell 25.5 percent to $1.11 after the company priced 7.27 million share common stock offering at $1.10 per share.
- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) dropped 24.8 percent to $4.3627.
- Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) dropped 17.8 percent to $1.20. Yield10 Bioscience priced 2.42 million shares at $1.2101 per share.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) shares fell 17.5 percent to $1.65 following Q4 results.
- Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) dipped 17.2 percent to $2.1125.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) fell 16.9 percent to $13.51 after the company issued weak Q1 guidance and announced that an audit Committee has determined the financial statements for the period ending September 30th, 2018 should no longer be relied upon. The company also reported the purchase of PC gaming accessory business ROCCAT for $14.8 million in cash.
- Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) dropped 16.1 percent to $13.81 after the company reported lower-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) fell 14.7 percent to $8.80 after the company reported lower-than-expected Q4 EPS.
- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) dipped 14.6 percent to $6.30 after the company posted downbeat Q4 results.
- Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: III) shares dropped 14.5 percent to $3.60 following downbeat Q4 results.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) fell 12.8 percent to $2.1200 after rising 8.00 percent on Thursday.
- Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) shares dipped 12 percent to $5.54.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) dropped 12 percent to $18.00 after reporting Q4 results.
- SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX) shares fell 11.7 percent to $4.83 following Q4 results.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) tumbled 11.7 percent to $5.43.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) shares fell 10.1 percent to $5.07.
- Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) dropped 9.5 percent to $59.76.
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) fell 9.4 percent to $2.71. Avalon Holdings posted Q4 loss of $0.47 per share on sales of $15.87 million.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares fell 8.3 percent to $9.43 after the company reported that it has voluntarily withdrawn its Biologics License Application because of FDA request for additional manufacturing info for ROLONTIS.
- DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCAR) dropped 7.4 percent to $4.61.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares declined 7.1 percent to $2.4050.
- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) dropped 5.7 percent to $132.12 amid reports indicating analysts at Cleveland Research issued 'cautious' commentary on the stock.
- Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO) shares fell 4.8 percent to $6.11 following downbeat Q4 results.
- Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) fell 4.1 percent to $256.95. Adobe reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter, but issued weak earnings outlook for the second quarter.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.