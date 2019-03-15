32 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV) rose 96 percent to $4.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported a narrower-than-expected Q4 loss.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) rose 55.6 percent to $2.10 in pre-market trading after a Data Safety Monitoring Board recommended the continuation of the Company's Phase III trial in Prader-Willi Syndrome patients without any changes.
- MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) shares rose 30.5 percent to $2.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. MDC Partners named Mark Penn as CEO and disclosed that The Stagwell Group has made a $100 million strategic equity investment in company.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) rose 26.3 percent to $8.83 in pre-market trading after receiving FDA approval for SONOVA® GLA safflower oil in cat food.
- BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOS) rose 23 percent to $4.29 in pre-market trading after announcing plans to merge with Option Care. The company also reported a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) rose 18.2 percent to $5.20 in pre-market trading after the company announced FDA extension of the review period for its Selinexor New Drug Application.
- Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS) shares rose 15.7 percent to $12.70 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The company issued strong full-year 2019 sales guidance and reported the expansion of its debt financing deal to $15 million.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) rose 12.6 percent to $2.42 in pre-market trading after gaining 36.08 percent on Thursday.
- SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX) shares rose 10.8 percent to $6.06 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) rose 8.4 percent to $5.31 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong Q4 sales.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) rose 8.2 percent to $3.05 in pre-market trading after the company said the FDA has accepted for review its NDA for its higher naloxone injection product candidate for the treatment of opioid overdose. The PDUFA date has been set for Oct. 31.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares rose 6.8 percent to $3.13 in pre-market trading after climbing 18.62 percent on Thursday.
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) rose 5.5 percent to $329.65 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected earnings and sales for its fourth quarter.
- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) rose 5.1 percent to $281.80 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q1 earnings.
Losers
- Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) fell 25.9 percent to $5.24 in pre-market trading after surging 368.21 percent on Thursday.
- Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) shares fell 21.8 percent to $1.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering.
- Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) fell 15.9 percent to $1.59 in pre-market trading after the company reported lower-than-expected Q2 sales and issued weak Q3 guidance.
- Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO) shares fell 15.4 percent to $5.43 in pre-market trading following downbeat Q4 results.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) fell 12.7 percent to $9.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported lower-than-expected Q4 EPS.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) fell 12.6 percent to $14.20 in pre-market trading. Turtle Beach reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak earnings guidance for first quarter and full year. The company also reported the purchase of PC gaming accessory business ROCCAT for $14.8 million in cash.
- Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSE: MTNB) fell 10.8 percent to $1.07 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) fell 10.1 percent to $2.5001 in pre-market trading after dropping 15.76 percent on Thursday.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) fell 8.6 percent to $21.65 in pre-market trading. Zumiez reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak guidance for the first quarter.
- Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) fell 8.5 percent to $20.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales and issued weak FY20 guidance.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares fell 7.6 percent to $9.50 in pre-market after the company disclosed that it has voluntarily withdrawn its Biologics License Application for ROLONTIS, citing FDA request for added manufacturing-related info for ROLONTIS.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) fell 7.4 percent to $2.2501 in pre-market trading after rising 8.00 percent on Thursday.
- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) fell 6.7 percent to $5.41 in pre-market trading.
- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) fell 5.4 percent to $55.67 in pre-market trading despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat.
- Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) fell 4.6 percent to $10.00 in pre-market trading.
- TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) fell 4.1 percent to $19.60 in pre-market trading. TPG RE Finance Trust priced its 6 million shares for gross proceeds $137.3 million.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) fell 3.4 percent to $51.25 in pre-market trading. Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. Oracle's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 24 cents per share of outstanding common stock, reflecting a 26-percent increase over the current quarterly dividend of 19 cents. The company expects Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.05 to $1.09 per share.
- Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) fell 3.7 percent to $257.80 in pre-market trading. Adobe reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter, but issued weak earnings outlook for the second quarter.
