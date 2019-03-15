71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares climbed 368.21 percent to close at $7.07 on Thursday after the company received FDA approval of oral Endoxifen for 'expanded access' as a post-mastectomy treatment for a US breast cancer patient.
- WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE: WAGE) shares climbed 30.53 percent to close at $38.99 after the company said it expects to file the majority of its delayed quarterly and annual reports before evening on March 19. As a result, it expects its common stock to remain listed on the NYSE.
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) climbed 29.03 percent to close at $2.40 after the company reported higher-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) gained 28.39 percent to close at $6.15 after signing a cooperation agreement with Ctrip subsidiary in Sichuan Province.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) rose 25.59 percent to close at $130.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCAR) surged 23.57 percent to close at $4.98.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 22.87 percent to close at $3.17.
- Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares gained 21.12 percent to close at $37.79 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) shares gained 20.11 percent to close at $2.09 on Thursday after surging 19.18 percent on Wednesday.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) rose 18.62 percent to close at $2.93
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) climbed 18.57 percent to close at $31.10 after reporting narrower-than-expected Q3 loss.
- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) gained 17.5 percent to close at $1.4100 after the FDA granted the company its requested pre-PDUFA date meeting to be held on March 21, 2019.
- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) shares rose 17.17 percent to close at $3.48 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) shares rose 16.77 percent to close at $5.64 after the company reported higher-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS) gained 16.67 percent to close at $2.59 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales.
- Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ: SPHS) rose 15.79 percent to close at $1.10 after the company reported higher-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) climbed 14.68 percent to close at $5.00.
- AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT) gained 14.57 percent to close at $19.90 after reporting Q4 results.
- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) gained 14.1 percent to close at $15.86 following strong Q4 results.
- Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS) shares rose 13.5 percent to close at $28.25.
- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) climbed 12.59 percent to close at $4.6500.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) climbed 12.24 percent to close at $11.28 after BTIG Research upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy with a $15 price target. Jefferies also raised its price target on the company's stock from $9 per share to $11 per share.
- The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) jumped 12.21 percent to close at $10.57 following upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) rose 11.9 percent to close at $6.02 following Q4 results.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) gained 11.55 percent to close at $2.80.
- Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) shares rose 11.44 percent to close at $21.72.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) climbed 11.28 percent to close at $2.8600 after the company completed its acquisition of Modern Robotics, Inc.
- Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FHL) rose 10.97 percent to close at $17.50.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) climbed 10 percent to close at $6.49 after reporting a partnership with Sanmina Corporation.
- Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) surged 9.23 percent to close at $24.85 following strong Q4 results.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) rose 8 percent to close at $2.43 on Thursday after gaining 5.63 percent on Wednesday.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) climbed 7.97 percent to close at $13.81. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fluidigm with a Buy rating and a $15 price target.
- Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. (NYSE: MPO) rose 6.4 percent to close at $8.64 following Q4 results.
- Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) gained 5.31 percent to close at $5.95.
Losers
- Legacy Reserves Inc (NASDAQ: LGCY) shares tumbled 58.13 percent to close at $0.5820 on Thursday after the company announced a review of strategic alternatives. Alternatives include a sale or other business combination transaction, sales of assets and financing transactions.
- Union Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LTN) shares fell 43.27 percent to close at $5.35. Union Acquisition reported updated timing for completion of initial business combination with Bioceres LLC.
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) fell 25.15 percent to close at $8.75 after the company reported lower-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- FTD Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTD) dipped 22.7 percent to close at $1.26 after the company reported Q4 sales of $247.5 million, down from $278.1 million last year, and cut FY19 sales and EBITDA guidance.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) dropped 21.57 percent to close at $3.49.
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) fell 19.85 percent to close at $11.71 after the company reported lower-than-expected Q4 EPS. The company also issued Q1 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: AXGT) fell 18.86 percent to close at $1.42. Axovant Sciences priced its 26.67 million share common stock offering at $1.50 per share.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) declined 17.61 percent to close at $3.79 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE: SFS) fell 16.51 percent to close at $5.26 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) dropped 15.96 percent to close at $6.37 following Q4 results.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) shares declined 15.76 percent to close at $2.78 after falling 14.29 percent on Wednesday
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) shares fell 15.34 percent to close at $28.10 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Fusion Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSNN) dipped 15.17 percent to close at $1.51 after the company postponed its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results conference call in order to complete its 2018 audit.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) dropped 13.07 percent to close at $14.56 after reporting Q4 results.
- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE: VNRX) dipped 12.75 percent to close at $3.01 after reporting full-year results.
- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) shares fell 12.38 percent to close at $7.93 after the company reported lower-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales. The company said it faced market headwinds, customer issues in its Power Solutions segment and a slowing market in the Mobile Solutions segment.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares dipped 11.97 percent to close at $5.22.
- NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) dropped 11.8 percent to close at $2.99.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) dipped 11.67 percent to close at $5.30.
- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) dropped 11.66 percent to close at $12.80.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) dipped 11.53 percent to close at $27.47.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) dropped 11.5 percent to close at $3.77.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) fell 11.04 percent to close at $5.24.
- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN) fell 11 percent to close at $11.09 after the company priced a 2 million share common stock offering at $11 per share.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) dropped 10.99 percent to close at $3.24.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) shares declined 10.77 percent to close at $2.65.
- Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFRG) dropped 10.38 percent to close at $6.99.
- Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) shares fell 10.18 percent to close at $2.55.
- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) fell 10 percent to close at $5.31 following Q4 results.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) dropped 9.79 percent to close at $3.87.
- Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ: EYES) fell 8.81 percent to close at $0.7670 after the company reported lower-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) shares fell 8.18 percent to close at $9.88. Global Medical REIT priced its 7.25 million share offering at $9.75 per share.
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) shares fell 8 percent to close at $2.99.
- Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) fell 7.49 percent to close at $111.64 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued weak 2019 outlook. The company raised its quarterly dividend from $0.29 to $0.32 per share and reported a $1 billion buyback plan.
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) fell 7.27 percent to close at $43.13 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and issued weak FY20 earnings forecast.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) dropped 7.26 percent to close at $2.81.
- Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) fell 6.34 percent to close at $51.98 after the company issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
