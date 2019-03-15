Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2019 4:12am   Comments
  • The Empire State manufacturing index for March is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on industrial production for February will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET.
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for March is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Labor Department's JOLTS report for January is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury International Capital report for January is schedule for release at 4:00 p.m. ET.

