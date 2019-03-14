4 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS) shares are up 7 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $(0.09), beating estimates by 16 cents. Sales came in at $5.6 million, beating estimates by $660,000. The company issued strong full-year 2019 sales guidance and reported the expansion of its debt financing deal to $15 million.
- Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) shares are up 4 percent reporting a fourth quarter earnings and sales beat. Earnings came in at $3.61 per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $2.12 billion, beating estimates by $10 million.
Losers
- Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ: HEAR) shares are down 10 percent after reporting weak guidance. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.33 per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $111.3 million, beating estimates by $1.1 million. The company sees first-quarter adjusted earnings of 5 cents per share against a 9-cent per share estimate. Full-year 2019 adjusted earnings guidance also came in well below estimates.
- Docusign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares are down 7 percent despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 6 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $199.7 million, beating estimates by $6.08 million.
