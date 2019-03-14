Historic Great Plains Blizzard Turns Deadly In Colorado

A huge blizzard continues its destructive path today (March 14) across the nation's heartland, after a brutal hit in Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska on Wednesday. Heavy snowfall, record-breaking winds and whiteout conditions became dangerous and deadly. The storm was even hard to handle hundreds of miles away where skies were sunny and the air was warm.

The Damage Done

The blizzard made it nearly impossible to drive safely, but, unfortunately, this didn't stop people from trying. In one instance, it took the life of a man in uniform. According to the Colorado State Patrol, one of its own, Corporal Daniel Groves, was outside his vehicle late Wednesday morning helping a driver who slid off I-76 during the storm. Another driver lost control of his car and hit Groves, who was taken to a hospital where he later died. The case is under investigation to determine if the driver who hit Groves was going too fast. Groves had been with the Colorado State Patrol since July 2007.