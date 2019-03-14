56 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares jumped 242.4 percent to $5.17 after the company received FDA approval of oral Endoxifen for 'expanded access' as a post-mastectomy treatment for a US breast cancer patient.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) shares jumped 63.8 percent to $2.85 after surging 19.18 percent on Wednesday.
- WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE: WAGE) shares gained 34.3 percent to $40.12 after the company said it expects to file the majority of its delayed quarterly and annual reports before evening on March 19. As a result, it expects its common stock to remain listed on the NYSE.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) rose 27.4 percent to $132.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) rose 25.7 percent to $7.42 after surging 224.18 percent on Wednesday. The company announced a successful Type B, pre-IND meeting with the FDA regarding Akari's proposed pivotal clinical trial program for hematopoietic stem cell transplant-related thrombotic microangiopathy.
- Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares rose 23.4 percent to $38.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS) climbed 23.4 percent to $2.74 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales.
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) gained 22.6 percent to $2.28 after the company reported higher-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) rose 21.7 percent to $1.46 after the FDA granted the company its requested pre-PDUFA date meeting to be held on March 21, 2019.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) climbed 21.3 percent to $2.73 after gaining 5.63 percent on Wednesday.
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) gained 18.6 percent to $31.12 after reporting narrower-than-expected Q3 loss.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) climbed 15.6 percent to $2.9696 after the company completed its acquisition of Modern Robotics, Inc.
- Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) rose 14.3 percent to $6.15 following Q4 results.
- Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) surged 13.9 percent to $25.90 following strong Q4 results.
- AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT) gained 12.3 percent to $19.50 after reporting Q4 results.
- The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) jumped 12.3 percent to $10.58 following upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) climbed 12.2 percent to $4.6311.
- Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ: SPHS) rose 11.6 percent to $1.0600 after the company reported higher-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) gained 11.4 percent to $15.49 following strong Q4 results.
- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) shares rose 11.1 percent to $3.30 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) climbed 10.2 percent to $11.07 after BTIG Research upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy with a $15 price target. Jefferies also raised its price target on the company's stock from $9 per share to $11 per share.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) climbed 9 percent to $13.94. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fluidigm with a Buy rating and a $15 price target.
- Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) gained 8.5 percent to $6.13.
- National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NGHC) climbed 8.2 percent to $25.89.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) shares rose 8.1 percent to $5.22 after the company reported higher-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. (NYSE: MPO) rose 6.7 percent to $8.66 following Q4 results.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Legacy Reserves Inc (NASDAQ: LGCY) shares dipped 47.5 percent to $0.7300 after the company announced a review of strategic alternatives. Alternatives include a sale or other business combination transaction, sales of assets and financing transactions.
- Union Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LTN) shares declined 31.6 percent to $6.45. Union Acquisition reported updated timing for completion of initial business combination with Bioceres LLC.
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) dropped 24.7 percent to $8.80 after the company reported lower-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- FTD Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTD) declined 23 percent to $1.2550 after the company reported Q4 sales of $247.5 million, down from $278.1 million last year, and cut FY19 sales and EBITDA guidance.
- Fusion Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSNN) dipped 21.9 percent to $1.39 after the company postponed its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results conference call in order to complete its 2018 audit.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) fell 16.1 percent to $3.8600 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE: SFS) fell 15.9 percent to $5.30 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) shares dropped 14.9 percent to $2.8084 after falling 14.29 percent on Wednesday
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) fell 14.8 percent to $12.45 after the company reported lower-than-expected Q4 EPS. The company also issued Q1 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) dropped 14.6 percent to $3.1099.
- Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: AXGT) fell 14 percent to $1.5050. Axovant Sciences priced its 26.67 million share common stock offering at $1.50 per share.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) dropped 13.8 percent to $14.45 after reporting Q4 results.
- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) shares fell 13.2 percent to $7.86 after the company reported lower-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales. The company said it faced market headwinds, customer issues in its Power Solutions segment and a slowing market in the Mobile Solutions segment.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) fell 12.3 percent to $5.17.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) dropped 12.1 percent to $6.60 following Q4 results.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) shares fell 11.5 percent to $29.39 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) shares dropped 11 percent to $4.7913.
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) shares declined 10.7 percent to $2.9024.
- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN) fell 10.5 percent to $11.15 after the company priced a 2 million share common stock offering at $11 per share.
- Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) shares dropped 10.2 percent to $2.55.
- Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) fell 9.1 percent to $109.80 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued weak 2019 outlook. The company raised its quarterly dividend from $0.29 to $0.32 per share and reported a $1 billion buyback plan.
- Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) shares fell 8.5 percent to $9.85. Global Medical REIT priced its 7.25 million share offering at $9.75 per share.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares dipped 8.4 percent to $5.43.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) dropped 8 percent to $3.95.
- INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY) fell 7.8 percent to $3.9200 after dropping 25.18 percent on Wednesday.
- Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) fell 7.5 percent to $51.36 after the company issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) dropped 7.3 percent to $2.81.
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) fell 5.2 percent to $44.12 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and issued weak FY20 earnings forecast.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) fell 5.1 percent to $8.01. On Wednesday, Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported downbeat Q4 earnings.
- Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ: EYES) fell 5 percent to $0.8001 after the company reported lower-than-expected Q4 sales results.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.