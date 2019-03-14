Subscribe for free: Apple Podcasts l Google Play l Stitcher l Spotify

Episode Summary: What the Truck?!? bonus coverage. JP and Chad are joined by Ashley Coker to discuss some of the highlights at the 81st annual TCA Conference in Las Vegas.

Episode Notes: On our bonus episode coverage we deep dive into autonomous technology and driver retention and turnover, especially from the perspective of small and mid-size carriers.

What The Truck?!? Bonus Episode: Live from the 81st annual TCA Conference in Las Vegas

About the show:

What the Truck?!? is FreightWaves' irreverent podcast breaking down the biggest stories in transportation and logistics. Join FreightWaves writers John Paul Hampstead and Chad Prevost on Friday afternoons as we discuss all things freight.