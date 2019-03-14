Market Overview

Northrop Grumman Wins $349M Army Contract For IBCS Work
Zacks , Zacks  
March 14, 2019 12:14pm   Comments
Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) recently clinched a foreign military sales contract for procuring two complete battery sets of Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS) production hardware and software. The deal was awarded by the U.S. Army Contracting Command in Redstone Arsenal, AL.

Valued at $349.4 million, the contract is expected to be completed by Jun 30, 2026. The company will execute the work at Huntsville, AL.

The IBCS enables warfighters to use any sensor and any weapon to achieve mission objectives in a true open architecture environment; thereby increasing battlespace and providing dramatically improved protection. The IBCS offer a fully integrated environment where soldiers trained in surveillance, identification, weapon management and engagements can collaboratively plan and execute engagements of hostile targets while operating under joint oversight and the rules of engagement.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Posted-In: contributor contributorsNews Contracts

Originally posted here...

 

