V. Group Appoints Non-Executive Director, Continues Change In Leadership

Image: V. Group

V.Group, a prominent global marine and offshore vessel management and support services provider based in London, appointed Steve Holland as a non-executive director on March 13, the latest in a series of significant changes at the company.

Holland, who has more than 30 years of experience in chemical manufacturing and distribution, comes to the position from a role as Chief Executive Officer of Brenntag, a leading chemicals and ingredients distributor.

"We welcome Steve as a member of the board," Chairman John Pattullo said in a release. "His global experience in developing and winning new business and building long-term partnerships which add real value to the customer will be invaluable as we look to drive organic growth in V.Group."

Holland said in the release that he is excited to come in to the company at a time of change.

"I am honored to be joining V.Group at such an exciting time when the industry is undergoing monumental changes, such as the 2020 sulfur cap regulation," Holland added. "Having watched the company transform the ship management sector from the sidelines for many years, I look forward to lending my experience and knowledge to benefit V.Group and its customers."

The appointment comes less than a week after V.Group appointed another outside professional, Allison Henrikson, to serve as the company's chief financial officer and less than a month after the company acquired Global Marine Travel, a Florida-based travel management company.

Want more content like this? Click here to Subscribe

Permalink