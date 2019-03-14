68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: AKTX) shares jumped 224.18 percent to close at $5.90 on Wednesday after the company had a successful Type B, pre-IND meeting with the FDA regarding Akari's proposed pivotal clinical trial program for hematopoietic stem cell transplant-related thrombotic microangiopathy.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) gained 28.63 percent to close at $2.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 EBITDA guidance of $50 million to $55 million.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) climbed 28.31 percent to close at $4.26.
- Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) rose 27.64 percent to close at $94.45 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNAT) climbed 25.65 percent to close at $2.89.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) gained 23.2 percent to close at $6.00.
- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) shares gained 22.51 percent to close at $4.79 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) rose 21.82 percent to close at $13.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales and issued strong FY20 guidance.
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) gained 21.72 percent to close at $3.25.
- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) jumped 19.09 percent to close at $19.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 guidance in-line with analyst estimates.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) rose 18.95 percent to close at $5.90.
- Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) climbed 16.26 percent to close at $61.50.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) rose 15.64 percent to close at $2.81.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) gained 13.94 percent to close at $9.07 after the company appointed activist investor Nelson Peltz as a strategic advisor.
- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) gained 13.73 percent to close at $15.08.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) rose 12.96 percent to close at $3.05.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) shares gained 12.79 percent to close at $13.85.
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) rose 12.16 percent to close at $6.27.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) jumped 11.93 percent to close at $2.44.
- Novume Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: NVMM) shares rose 11.82 percent to close at $0.74.
- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) rose 11.76 percent to close at $19.48 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Energy Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ: UUUU) gained 11.57 percent to close at $2.99.
- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) rose 11.54 percent to close at $8.89 following Q4 results.
- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) shares surged 10.82 percent to close at $18.84 following Q4 results.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) gained 10.82 percent to close at $8.09.
- Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: BAS) surged 10.03 percent to close at $4.39.
- Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) shares rose 9.77 percent to close at $24.37. On Tuesday, Denali Therapeutics reported Q4 EPS results increased 206% from last year.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) rose 9.62 percent to close at $7.86 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results..
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) rose 6.65 percent to close at $4.17.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) gained 6.1 percent to close at $0.7200 after the company announced leadership transition and organizational restructuring. The company expects to generate $55 million in annual cost savings through this restructuring.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) rose 4.7 percent to close at $47.97. Aerie Pharmaceuticals said the FDA approved its Rocklatan, or netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution, 0.02%/0.05%, as a treatment option for reducing elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Separately, the company announced net cash burn and net revenue guidance for 2019, accounting for the Rocklatan launch, expecting net cash burn at $130 million to $140 million and net revenues at $110 million to $120 million.
Losers
- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) shares fell 28.65 percent to close at $8.12 after the company reported lower-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) shares dipped 26.79 percent to close at $1.94 on Wednesday after rising 126.50 percent on Tuesday.
- INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY) shares declined 25.18 percent to close at $4.25 on Wednesday after the company disclosed in its annual filing that the auditor's opinion on their audited financial statements included a paragraph stating concerns of the company's ability to continue as a going concern.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) shares declined 23.14 percent to close at $5.38.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) shares dropped 21.53 percent to close at $2.66.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) shares dropped 18.81 percent to close at $6.69 after reporting lower-than-expected earnings and sales for its fourth quarter.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) fell 17.99 percent to close at $25.34 following Q4 results. Bluelinx posted a Q4 loss of $1.74 per share on sales of $672.64 million.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) declined 17.45 percent to close at $25.12 after reporting wider-than-expected Q4 loss.
- Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) dropped 17.24 percent to close at $31.77 following reports that House Democrats are launching an investigation into health insurers that sell short-term plans, which they say are drawing consumers away from the ACA market.
- Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE: CLW) fell 15.63 percent to close at $22.46 following Q4 results.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares fell 15.29 percent to close at $5.93.
- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) dipped 14.44 percent to close at $20.68 following Q4 results.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) dropped 14.29 percent to close at $3.30 on Wednesday after surging 20.31 percent on Tuesday.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) dipped 14.11 percent to close at $60.74. Loop Capital downgraded Roku from Hold to Sell.
- Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCSC) dropped 13.79 percent to close at $1.75.
- Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX) shares fell 13.3 percent to close at $17.08. Mannatech posted a Q4 loss of $0.66 per share on sales of $44.042 million.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) dropped 13.13 percent to close at $2.58.
- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HCHC) tumbled 12.82 percent to close at $2.72 following Q4 results.
- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC) dropped 12.26 percent to close at $6.01.
- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) shares fell 12.12 percent to close at $5.80.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares fell 11.91 percent to close at $4.29.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) shares dropped 11.8 percent to close at $7.10.
- Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares fell 11.67 percent to close at $4.24.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) dropped 11.61 percent to close at $31.05.
- Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) dipped 11.53 percent to close at $47.48 following Q4 results.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) fell 11.44 percent to close at $2.71.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares dropped 11.2 percent to close at $5.55.
- Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ: PEIX) fell 11.19 percent to close at $1.19after the company reported lower-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) shares dropped 11.16 percent to close at $6.05 after reporting Q4 results.
- ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) fell 11.08 percent to close at $9.63. ZAGG posted upbeat Q4 results, but issued weak FY19 earnings forecast.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) shares fell 10.79 percent to close at $2.48 on Wednesday after climbing 15.83 percent on Tuesday.
- Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) dropped 10.75 percent to close at $5.98 following downbeat Q1 results.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) fell 10.68 percent to close at $2.51.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) fell 10.12 percent to close at $4.53 after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales and issued weak forecast for the first quarter.
- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) shares dropped 9.81 percent to close at $4.87.
- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) declined 9.78 percent to close at $2.03.
- Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ: NVCN) shares fell 9.75 percent to close at $0.4766. Neovasc priced its 11.11 million share common stock offering at $0.45 per share.
