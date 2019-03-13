Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Parliament Rejects May's Brexit Deal Again: What It Means And What's Next
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 13, 2019 11:00am   Comments
Share:
Parliament Rejects May's Brexit Deal Again: What It Means And What's Next

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (NYSE: EWU) and Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE: VGK) opened slightly higher Wednesday after U.K. lawmakers voted down another Brexit deal proposed by Prime Minister Theresa May.

The proposal failed by 149 votes, representing a shrinking margin from January’s rejection.

Why It’s Important

A spokesperson for European Council President Donald Tusk said the rejection “significantly increased” the chance of a split without a deal, according to CNBC. 

“We regret the outcome of tonight's vote," the spokesperson said. "On the EU side, we have done all that is possible to reach an agreement.”

The no-deal option remains the U.K.'s default unless Parliament ratifies a withdrawal agreement, according to May.

“Further negotiations with the EU are unlikely to bring a breakthrough, so a snap election and further Brexit delays are becoming ever more likely," Citigroup analysts wrote.

The EU is willing to consider a “reasoned request for an extension” to the March 29 Brexit deadline, according to Tusk’s spokesperson. An EU approval of a Brexit extension would be decided unanimously.

What’s Next

May will bring two more votes before Parliament this week. On Wednesday, legislators will vote on a departure from the EU with no deal. If that fails, they will vote Thursday to request an extension for the EU’s two-year exit procedure. 

May said MPs have a "free vote," meaning MPs can vote with their conscience rather than with the party, according to the BBC

Related Links: 

Is Europe On The Brink Of Recession? 

May Survives No-Confidence Vote As Brexit Deadline Nears: 'Unfortunately, Everything Remains Possible'

Posted-In: BBC Brexit CitigroupNews Eurozone Politics Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EWU + VGK)

UK Parliament Rejects Government's Withdrawal Deal
Why Investors Are Worried About 'Japanification' In Europe
Stocks Fall As ECB Cuts Growth Guidance, Bank Stimulus Plan Falls Flat
Benzinga Pro Morning Price Check For Regional ETFs: China ETF (FXI) Up 0.7%, Russia (RSX) Up 0.4%, US (SPY) Up 0.1%, Europe (VGK) Up 0.08%, Japan (EWJ) Up 0.06%, India (INDA) Down 0.1%, Australia (EWA) Down 0.1%, Canada (EWC) Down 0.2%
Brexit Update: These 2 Pros Are Unconcerned
May Survives No-Confidence Vote As Brexit Deadline Nears: 'Unfortunately, Everything Remains Possible'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on EWU
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Analysts Debate Buying The Dip In Hercules Capital Following CEO's Involvement In College Bribery Scandal