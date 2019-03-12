FreightWaves' Shipper Of Choice Award Nominees Announced
The nominees have been announced and voting is now underway in the inaugural FreightWaves Shipper of Choice awards. The Shipper of Choice Award is in partnership with Convoy.
During the months of January and February, FreightWaves, the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) and the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA) solicited nominations through their respective websites. Over 140 shippers were nominated for the award, which recognizes shippers that promote a healthy freight community through their actions and interactions with carriers on a daily basis.
"For the first time, FreightWaves will recognize the manufacturers, distributors and retailers who do the best job of keeping the American economy moving by fighting driver detention, providing accessible facilities, and understanding what it takes to remove efficiencies from the supply chain," Craig Fuller, founder and CEO of FreightWaves, said. "The Shipper of Choice Award is about ensuring that the best of the best in the shipping world are honored for treating carriers and their drivers with the professional respect they deserve."
Katz, Sapper & Miller (KSM) will manage the Shipper of Choice vote to ensure a credible and independent process. KSM previously managed voting for FreightWaves' Freight.Tech 25 Award.
Carrier-members of TCA and the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA) will vote on the nominees over the next several weeks and the 25 winners will be announced at FreightWaves' Transparency19 conference in Atlanta on May 8, 2019.
"I am very pleased to announce the inaugural FreightWaves' Shipper of Choice nominees in partnership with Convoy and am excitedly awaiting the voting results from the TCA and BiTA members and looking forward to the sealed envelope presentation from Katz, Sapper & Miller at Transparency19," Arlen Stark, FreightWaves' Executive Vice President of Research, said.
Voters will complete a short five-question survey on each shipper, ranking qualities such as flexibility and detention on a five-star scale, with a possible total score of 25 points. The shipper with the highest score will receive first place while runners-up will be awarded based on score.
Some shippers have always been a "Shipper of Choice," if not in name, certainly in practice. Much has been written in the past few years about how shippers could become a shipper of choice, but until now, no one has formally recognized shippers who achieve this status. Among some of the tips most agree can help a shipper achieve this status is to pay carriers quickly and accurately, not to delay drivers through unnecessary detention, be flexible regarding delivery and pickup times, and improve visibility and transparency. Treating carriers and their drivers like one of your own employees can also go a long way to improving carrier relations.
The nominees for FreightWaves' Shipper of Choice in partnership with Convoy are: (listed in alphabetical order):
- ACH Foods
- Agri-Mark
- Agropur Cooperative
- Amazon
- American Crystal Sugar Co.
- American Foods Group LLC
- American Woodmark
- Anheuser-Busch InBev
- Associated Milk Producers
- B&G Foods
- BAYER CROPSCIENCE
- Beam Suntory Inc.
- Best Buy
- Bimbo Bakeries USA
- Bonduelle N.A.
- Borden Dairy Co.
- Boston Beer Co.
- BP
- Brakebush Brothers
- Brown-Forman Corp.
- Cal-Maine Foods
- California Dairies Inc.
- Campbell Soup Co.
- Cargill Inc.
- Charlotte Pipe & Foundry
- CHEP Canada
- Chobani Inc.
- Coca-Cola Company
- Colgate-Palmolive Co.
- Commercial Metals Company (CMC)
- Conagra Brands Inc.
- Constellation Brands
- Cott Corp.
- CROPP Cooperative/Organic Valley
- Dairy Farmers of America
- Danone North America
- Darigold
- Dean Foods Co.
- Del Monte Pacific Ltd.
- Dr Pepper Snapple Group
- E&J Gallo Winery
- Ecolab
- Essity
- Faribault Foods
- Fastenal Company
- Ferrero USA
- Flowers Foods Inc.
- Foremost Farms USA
- Foster Farms LLC
- General Mills Inc.
- Georgia Pacific
- Gilster-Mary Lee Corp.
- Glanbia USA
- Golden State Foods
- Gorton's Seafood
- Grassland Dairy
- Great Lakes Cheese Co.
- Hain Celestial Group
- Hearthside Food Solutions LLC
- Hershey Co.
- Hilmar Cheese Co.
- Home Depot
- Hormel Foods Corp.
- Hostess Brands Inc.
- IFCO Systems
- InstaCart
- IXM (fka Louis Dreyfus Company)
- J. R. Simplot Co.
- J.M. Smucker Co.
- J&J Snack Foods
- JBS
- John Deere
- Johnsonville
- Kellogg Co.
- Keystone Foods
- Koch Foods Inc.
- Kraft Heinz Co.
- L Brands
- Lactalis American Group
- Lancaster Colony Corp.
- Land O'Lakes Inc.
- Leprino Foods Co.
- Lindt & Sprungli
- Lozier
- Maple Leaf Foods
- Mars Wrigley
- McCain Foods
- McCormick & Co. Inc.
- McKee Foods Corp.
- Michelin North America, Inc.
- Mid America Pet Food
- Molson Coors Co.D
- Mondelez International
- Monogram Foods LLC
- Morton Salt Inc
- National Beef Packing Co.
- National Beverage Corp.
- Nestle
- Niagara Bottling
- North American Stainless
- Nucor Corporation
- OSI Group
- Outdoor Voices
- PepsiCo
- Perdue Farms Inc.
- Pilgrim's Pride
- Pinnacle Foods
- Post Holdings Inc.
- Prairie Farms Dairy Inc.
- Pratt Industries
- Preferred Freezer Services
- Premium Brands Holdings Corp.
- Reser's Fine Foods
- Rich Products Corp.
- Ross Stores
- Sanderson Farms
- Saputo Inc.
- Sargento Foods Inc.
- Schneider Electric
- Schreiber Foods
- Schwan's Co.
- Seaboard Corp.
- Seneca Foods
- Sephora
- Shaw Industries
- Smithfield Foods Inc.
- Southeast Cooler Corp.
- SugarCreek
- T-Mobile
- Target
- Technicolor
- TreeHouse Foods Inc.
- Triumph Foods
- Tyson Foods Inc.
- Unilever U.S.
- UPS Frieght
- Walmart
- Wayne Farms LLC
- Wells Enteprises Inc.
- Weston Foods
- Wheelworx
