FreightWaves' Shipper Of Choice Award Nominees Announced

The nominees have been announced and voting is now underway in the inaugural FreightWaves Shipper of Choice awards. The Shipper of Choice Award is in partnership with Convoy.

During the months of January and February, FreightWaves, the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) and the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA) solicited nominations through their respective websites. Over 140 shippers were nominated for the award, which recognizes shippers that promote a healthy freight community through their actions and interactions with carriers on a daily basis.

"For the first time, FreightWaves will recognize the manufacturers, distributors and retailers who do the best job of keeping the American economy moving by fighting driver detention, providing accessible facilities, and understanding what it takes to remove efficiencies from the supply chain," Craig Fuller, founder and CEO of FreightWaves, said. "The Shipper of Choice Award is about ensuring that the best of the best in the shipping world are honored for treating carriers and their drivers with the professional respect they deserve."

Katz, Sapper & Miller (KSM) will manage the Shipper of Choice vote to ensure a credible and independent process. KSM previously managed voting for FreightWaves' Freight.Tech 25 Award.

Carrier-members of TCA and the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA) will vote on the nominees over the next several weeks and the 25 winners will be announced at FreightWaves' Transparency19 conference in Atlanta on May 8, 2019.

"I am very pleased to announce the inaugural FreightWaves' Shipper of Choice nominees in partnership with Convoy and am excitedly awaiting the voting results from the TCA and BiTA members and looking forward to the sealed envelope presentation from Katz, Sapper & Miller at Transparency19," Arlen Stark, FreightWaves' Executive Vice President of Research, said.

Voters will complete a short five-question survey on each shipper, ranking qualities such as flexibility and detention on a five-star scale, with a possible total score of 25 points. The shipper with the highest score will receive first place while runners-up will be awarded based on score.

Some shippers have always been a "Shipper of Choice," if not in name, certainly in practice. Much has been written in the past few years about how shippers could become a shipper of choice, but until now, no one has formally recognized shippers who achieve this status. Among some of the tips most agree can help a shipper achieve this status is to pay carriers quickly and accurately, not to delay drivers through unnecessary detention, be flexible regarding delivery and pickup times, and improve visibility and transparency. Treating carriers and their drivers like one of your own employees can also go a long way to improving carrier relations.

The nominees for FreightWaves' Shipper of Choice in partnership with Convoy are: (listed in alphabetical order):

ACH Foods

Agri-Mark

Agropur Cooperative

Amazon

American Crystal Sugar Co.

American Foods Group LLC

American Woodmark

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Associated Milk Producers

B&G Foods

BAYER CROPSCIENCE

Beam Suntory Inc.

Best Buy

Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bonduelle N.A.

Borden Dairy Co.

Boston Beer Co.

BP

Brakebush Brothers

Brown-Forman Corp.

Cal-Maine Foods

California Dairies Inc.

Campbell Soup Co.

Cargill Inc.

Charlotte Pipe & Foundry

CHEP Canada

Chobani Inc.

Coca-Cola Company

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC)

Conagra Brands Inc.

Constellation Brands

Cott Corp.

CROPP Cooperative/Organic Valley

Dairy Farmers of America

Danone North America

Darigold

Dean Foods Co.

Del Monte Pacific Ltd.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

E&J Gallo Winery

Ecolab

Essity

Faribault Foods

Fastenal Company

Ferrero USA

Flowers Foods Inc.

Foremost Farms USA

Foster Farms LLC

General Mills Inc.

Georgia Pacific

Gilster-Mary Lee Corp.

Glanbia USA

Golden State Foods

Gorton's Seafood

Grassland Dairy

Great Lakes Cheese Co.

Hain Celestial Group

Hearthside Food Solutions LLC

Hershey Co.

Hilmar Cheese Co.

Home Depot

Hormel Foods Corp.

Hostess Brands Inc.

IFCO Systems

InstaCart

IXM (fka Louis Dreyfus Company)

J. R. Simplot Co.

J.M. Smucker Co.

J&J Snack Foods

JBS

John Deere

Johnsonville

Kellogg Co.

Keystone Foods

Koch Foods Inc.

Kraft Heinz Co.

L Brands

Lactalis American Group

Lancaster Colony Corp.

Land O'Lakes Inc.

Leprino Foods Co.

Lindt & Sprungli

Lozier

Maple Leaf Foods

Mars Wrigley

McCain Foods

McCormick & Co. Inc.

McKee Foods Corp.

Michelin North America, Inc.

Mid America Pet Food

Molson Coors Co.D

Mondelez International

Monogram Foods LLC

Morton Salt Inc

National Beef Packing Co.

National Beverage Corp.

Nestle

Niagara Bottling

North American Stainless

Nucor Corporation

OSI Group

Outdoor Voices

PepsiCo

Perdue Farms Inc.

Pilgrim's Pride

Pinnacle Foods

Post Holdings Inc.

Prairie Farms Dairy Inc.

Pratt Industries

Preferred Freezer Services

Premium Brands Holdings Corp.

Reser's Fine Foods

Rich Products Corp.

Ross Stores

Sanderson Farms

Saputo Inc.

Sargento Foods Inc.

Schneider Electric

Schreiber Foods

Schwan's Co.

Seaboard Corp.

Seneca Foods

Sephora

Shaw Industries

Smithfield Foods Inc.

Southeast Cooler Corp.

SugarCreek

T-Mobile

Target

Technicolor

TreeHouse Foods Inc.

Triumph Foods

Tyson Foods Inc.

Unilever U.S.

UPS Frieght

Walmart

Wayne Farms LLC

Wells Enteprises Inc.

Weston Foods

Wheelworx

