FreightWaves NOW - March 12, 2019
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
March 12, 2019 4:42pm   Comments
Today on FreightWaves NOW, meteorologist Nick Austin tells you where to expect disruptive weather today, particularly the snowy areas of the country. Also, market expert and "Sultan of SONAR" Zach Strickland will let you know which freight markets are doing the best relative to the country as a whole, which regions of the country have the highest volumes, and how overall capacity is doing nationwide. Tune in and find out today on FreightWaves NOW.

Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves Logistics Supply Chain truckingNews Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

