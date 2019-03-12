42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) shares jumped 43.2 percent to $2.73 after reporting full-year 2018 earnings of $(2.17), up from $(1.95) in 2017.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) gained 28.4 percent to $34.64 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) shares climbed 20.1 percent to $7.35 after signing a Master Service Contract with a leading offshore oil and gas operator.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) gained 20 percent to $8.81 after the company announced that two pivotal Phase 3 studies of vadadustat in anemia patients with met their primary endpoints.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares gained 17.7 percent to $11.99 after the company announced that it will present clinical trial results of its ReNu product at the upcoming AAOS 2019 Annual Meeting held March 12-16.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) rose 15.3 percent to $3.69 after dropping 5.60 percent on Monday.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) climbed 15.2 percent to $3.80.
- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) gained 14.7 percent to $37.32 after the company reported higher-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales.
- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) shares rose 13.6 percent to $4.68 following strong Q3 results.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) gained 13.5 percent to $6.23.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) climbed 13.3 percent to $4.00.
- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) gained 12.8 percent to $3.09.
- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ: OXFD) rose 9.7 percent to $18.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales and provided FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) climbed 9.6 percent to $2.6314.
- Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS) shares rose 9.5 percent to $26.50.
- International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) gained 9.4 percent to $18.97 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales. The company also announced the reauthorization of its $30 million buyback.
- Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) gained 8.8 percent to $8.98.
- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) climbed 8.8 percent to $18.00.
- Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ: ALTM) rose 8.3 percent to $6.11.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) shares jumped 7.8 percent to $3.5999.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) rose 6.6 percent to $34.68 after surging 54.48 percent on Monday. Bio-Path reported a 713,000 share direct offering priced at $25.95 per share.
Losers
- Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ: ZFGN) dropped 35.2 percent to $2.9800 after the company disclosed that it has suspended IND Filing plans for Zgn-1258 based on non clinical finding in long-term toxicology. The company also reported Chief Medical Officer Dennis Kim resigned. A replacement was not mentioned. The company also reported a narrower-than-expected Q4 loss.
- Valhi, Inc. (NYSE: VHI) shares fell 24.1 percent to $3.3107 after the company reported Q4 EPS of $0.06, down from $0.30 last year. The company also filed a prospectus for the resale, from time to time, of up to 14.4 million of its common stock shares.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares dropped 24 percent to $6.84 after surging 73.08 percent on Monday.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares declined 16.9 percent to $7.10 after rising 92.34 percent on Monday.
- Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RRTS) fell 16 percent to $0.4529 after the company reported Q4 EPS of $(1.52), down from $(0.60) last year; the company also reported Q4 sales of $551.5 million, down from $560.4 million last year.
- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS) dropped 13.6 percent to $4.20 following weak quarterly earnings.
- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX) shares fell 13.5 percent to $22.21. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals with an Overweight rating and a $40 price target.
- B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: BOSC) shares tumbled 13.5 percent to $3.41.
- Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: NETS) shares declined 13 percent to $1.88.
- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) fell 13 percent to $6.61 after reporting fourth-quarter GAAP earnings of $(0.20). Adjusted net income came in at $101 million, up from $76 million in the same quarter of last year. Sales came in at $1.185 billion. The company also reported a $150 million buyback.
- MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) fell 13 percent to $2.14. BMO Capital downgraded MDC Partners from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) dipped 10.7 percent to $5.86 after the company announced Q4 net profits decreased by 26.1 percent since last year.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) dropped 10.2 percent to $3.0251.
- Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) fell 9.3 percent to $35.26 after reporting Q4 results.
- Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) dropped 8.3 percent to $14.22 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) declined 8.3 percent to $4.4499. Trovagene regained compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.
- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) dipped 8 percent to $54.03.
- F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) dropped 7 percent to $150.75 after the company reported the purchase of NGINX for ~$670 million and suspended its buyback plan. JP Morgan downgraded F5 Networks from Overweight to Neutral.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) shares fell 5.8 percent to $4.3818 after dropping 7.00 percent on Monday.
- Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) dropped 4.8 percent to $381.01 after Australia suspended the Boeing 737 MAX, while Indonesia's Lion Air is considering switching from Boeing 737 MAX to Airbus following a recent crash.
- Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ: TGLS) fell 4.1 percent to $8.46 after reporting a proposed 8 million share follow offering.
