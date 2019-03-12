A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Higher Ahead Of Consumer Price Index
Pre-open movers
U.S. stock futures traded mostly higher in early pre-market trade. The Consumer Price Index for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Member of the Board of Governors Lael Brainard is set to speak in Washington, DC at 8:45 a.m. ET.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 93 points to 25,588.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 1.25 points to 2,782.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 2.75 points to 7,168.75.
Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 1 percent to trade at $67.27 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.9 percent to trade at $57.32 a barrel.
A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.1 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.1 percent and German DAX 30 index gained 0.1 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.3 percent, while French CAC 40 Index slipped 0.02 percent.
In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 1.79 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 1.46 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.1 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 1.3 percent.
Broker Recommendation
Analysts at UBS downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) from Neutral to Sell.
Hewlett Packard shares fell 3.2 percent to $15.38 in pre-market trading.
Breaking News
- Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday.
- Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: DFRG) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ: TGLS) reported a proposed 8 million share follow offering.
- Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ: ZFGN) disclosed that it has suspended IND Filing plans for Zgn-1258 based on non clinical finding in long-term toxicology. The company also reported Chief Medical Officer Dennis Kim resigned. A replacement was not mentioned. The company also reported a narrower-than-expected Q4 loss.
