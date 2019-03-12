50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares gained 92.34 percent to close at $8.54 on Monday after surging 33.94 percent on Friday.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) shares jumped 54.48 percent to close at $32.44.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) rose 37.7 percent to close at $10.19.
- Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) gained 30.79 percent to close at $4.97 after Ebix offered to acquire the company for $7 per share.
- DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCAR) shares rose 27.35 percent to close at $4.05.
- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) shares gained 24.85 percent to close at $6.38 on Monday after reporting microbiome immuno-oncology focused collaboration with AstraZeneca.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) gained 22.25 percent to close at $16.43 after Piper Jaffray noted the FDA has closed an inspection concerning the company with no action taken.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) gained 20.36 percent to close at $3.37 after the company enrolled its first participant in its phase 3 'RECOVERY' trial, testing Tonmya for the treatment of PTSD.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) rose 20 percent to close at $2.40.
- Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS) gained 19.51 percent to close at $24.20
- USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) shares gained 17.6 percent to close at $4.01.
- Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) climbed 15.6 percent to close at $13.71.
- Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) climbed 15.45 percent to close at $5.08 following Q4 results.
- Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) shares climbed 15.08 percent to close at $20.68. Luxfer Holdings and Neo Performance Materials mutually agreed to terminate acquisition agreement.
- Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBP) gained 14.8 percent to close at $2.79.
- Axovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT) rose 14.19 percent to close at $1.69 after the company's AXO-AAV-GM2 gene therapy showed no serious adverse events in a Tay-Sachs patient and was well tolerated. Patient condition was stable from baseline to month 3.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) rose 14.04 percent to close at $12.75.
- Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFH) climbed 13.45 percent to close at $2.70.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) rose 13.36 percent to close at $2.63.
- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) climbed 13.01 percent to close at $5.30.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) rose 11.78 percent to close at $6.64.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) gained 9.71 percent to close at $1.13 after the company reported preliminary results from its collaboration with Cell2in. Results demonstrated that Cellect's ApoGraft technology enabled 'improved quality' stem cell production at a lower cost.
- Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ: INFN) gained 9.69 percent to close at $4.98 after MKM Partners upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy.
- Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FHL) gained 9.66 percent to close at $16.80 after climbing 27.67 percent on Friday.
- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) gained 8.52 percent to close at $48.89 after Macquarie upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Outperform.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) gained 8.39 percent to close at $1.68 after the company was granted two new 15-year US design patents to cover ruggedized mobile devices.
- Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) rose 7.78 percent to close at $117.89 after NVIDIA announced it will acquire the company for $125 per share in cash.
- Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) shares rose 7.4 percent to close at $30.77 after the company signed a non-binding agreement to acquire selected assets of Avianca Brasil for $105 million.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) shares rose 7.07 percent to close at $10.45.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) climbed 6.97 percent to close at $161.14 after the company announced it will acquire Mellanox Technologies for $6.9 billion.
- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) shares rose 6.69 percent to close at $47.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales.
- AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) shares gained 6.17 percent to close at $4.13.
- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) climbed 5.82 percent to close at $16.55. Wedbush and BMO Capital initiated coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics with an Outperform rating.
- Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) rose 5.56 percent to close at $9.12 after a Reuters report indicated the company has agreed to hold merger talks with Commerzbank as both companies struggle with turnaround plans.
- FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) climbed 5.4 percent to close at $16.97 after JP Morgan upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight.
Losers
- Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLT) shares dipped 28.85 percent to close at $0.2789 after VL 1 LLC, an affiliate of the Company's Chairman and CEO, announced it has decided not to pursue an acquisition the company.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) fell 26.18 percent to close at $3.6100. AquaBounty Technologies shares surged 118.3 percent Friday after the FDA lifted import alert on AquAdvantage Salmon.
- Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALQA) dipped 16.48 percent to close at $2.9400 after surging 35.91 percent on Friday.
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) dropped 13.07 percent to close at $8.91.
- Care.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRCM) shares fell 12.52 percent to close at $20.48.
- New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ: NFE) dropped 10.64 percent to close at $12.76.
- Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares slipped 10.14 percent to close at $6.65.
- PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) shares fell 10 percent to close at $2.2500.
- OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OHRP) declined 9.88 percent to close at $2.2800 after reporting agreements for $9 million financing.
- Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) fell 9.36 percent to close at $11.14.
- Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE: QHC) shares dipped 8.51 percent to close at $2.1500. Big Lots will replace Quorum Health in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Monday, March 18.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) fell 7.8 percent to close at $2.0100 after rising 3.81 percent on Friday.
- American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) shares declined 6.41 percent to close at $9.79. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded American Renal Associates from Buy to Hold.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) fell 5.6 percent to close at $3.2000 after surging 11.51 percent on Friday.
- The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) shares fell 5.33 percent to close at $400.01 after one of the company's 737 MAX 8 planes crashed while transporting Ethiopian Airlines passengers. Some airline companies around the globe grounded their fleets of MAX 8 planes.
Posted-In: Losers
