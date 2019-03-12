Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 12, 2019 4:27am   Comments
Share:
  • The NFIB small business optimism index for February is schedule for release at 6:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Consumer Price Index for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Member of the Board of Governors Lael Brainard is set to speak in Washington, DC at 8:45 a.m. ET.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

7 Stocks To Watch For March 12, 2019

Earnings Scheduled For March 12, 2019